Delhi Customs Waives Duty, Helps Woman Get Belongings Of Brother Who Died In US

The customs authorities in Delhi helped a woman get the personal belongings of her brother who recently passed away in the US, by waiving off the customs duty on the parcel.



The humanitarian gesture comes after the deceased's sister Subhra Goyal sought the authorities' help through Twitter to get her brother's belongings, sent to India by the US authorities through a private courier.

On Saturday, September 19, Subhra tweeted in Hindi tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi, "Our family is not in a position to pay customs duty now. Hence you are requested to kindly get the customs duty waived on his (her brother) last memories and help the family in this difficult times. Our family will be lifelong indebted to you."

The parcel was lying at the New Courier Terminal in Delhi with the courier company and was not yet presented for customs clearance, according to a senior Delhi customs official.

PTI quoted the official as saying, "Any import consignment coming through courier comes to Indian customs for clearance when the courier company files a courier bill of entry (BoE). Indian customs do not even have knowledge of a shipment till the BoE is filed."

However, the Delhi Customs took to twitter on Sunday, September 20 and informed that the shipment has been cleared with 'NIL customs duty."

"We extend our sincere condolences to the family & may the almighty give them strength to bear the loss of a loved one. In this case @FedExIndia had not filed the BoE, which was filed at the behest of Indian Customs & shipment has been cleared with NIL customs duty & demurrage," the Delhi Customs tweeted.