Delhi Cop Donates Plasma After Recovering From COVID-19, Saves 15 Lives

After being on a ventilator for a month and battling with COVID-19, Krishan Kumar, Head Constable at Kapashera border police station in South-West Delhi, decided to help others suffering from the infection.



Kumar has donated plasma five times and saved the lives of nearly 15 people. According to the doctors, the plasma donated by one person can save at least three lives.

The cop had tested positive for COVID-19 in May. After him, his entire family, including his wife and children, got infected.

He even inspired his wife to donate plasma after she recovered from the infection. Kumar also approached his seniors and colleagues to contact him, in case anyone got infected and required plasma for recovery.

Out of the entire Delhi Police force, around 6,937 (8.52%) of its personnel got infected by the coronavirus. Many of them are still battling the disease.

Delhi Police PRO, Eish Singhal, said that a number of Delhi Police officers and subordinates, after defeating COVID-19, have gone beyond the call of duty and came forward in saving many lives by donated plasma to their colleagues, families, friends and even to the unknown people in Delhi and adjoining regions.

Till November, a total of 323 of them have donated plasma to recovering patients. Out of the total donations for plasma, 82 have donated for their colleagues, 107 for their family members or friends, and 134 for unknown people. Four police personnel from South-East District and one from Police Training College have donated the plasma three times each while eight Police personnel from South-East District have donated twice.

