Real-Life Messiah! Delhi Cop Reunites 73 Missing Children With Families In 8 Months

A Delhi Police constable named Sunita became an angel in disguise for a few families recently. In the last eight months, she reunited 73 children with their families while working with the city's Anti-Human Trafficking Squad. Not only that, she found four children in the last three days, adding yet another feather to her illustrious cap. In light of this, the police force has decided to award her an out-of-turn promotion to head constable.

With this, Sunita has followed the footsteps of Samaypur Badli's head constable, Seema Dhaka, who tracked down 50 children in the last year. As a result, Dhaka became the first woman to be awarded the promotion mentioned, which has inspired several policewomen, including Sunita herself.

Dedicated Herself To The Cause

According to The Times of India, Sunita joined Delhi Police in 2014. At first, she worked in the Police Control Room, followed by the senior citizen cell and the anti-trafficking squad a year ago. Her recent achievement was on February 20, when she found a 7-year-old boy missing from the city's Mayapuri area. He lived with his grandfather after his mother passed away, and his father became an alcoholic. Taking clues from the CCTV cameras, the constable was able to find the boy and reunite him with his loved one.

Sunita's method involved talking to the families about the missing children. Using them as references, she chalked out many leads and possible locations by incorporating surveillance techniques to determine the same. On February 15, she found a 13-year-old girl who went missing from Mayapuri and two siblings in the Kanjhawala area on February 16.

Sunita's work has received a lot of recognition recently. Out of the 73 children, 15 were under eight years, the rest between 8 and 16 years. Delhi Police is lauding her efforts.

The news publication quoted, "Constable Sunita has been working hard in this field, and her name is being recommended for an out-of-turn promotion to the rank of head constable as per the existing policies, to recognise her dedication and duty and to inspire others."

