All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Real-Life Messiah! Delhi Cop Reunites 73 Missing Children With Families In 8 Months

Image Credits: The Times Of India, Pixabay 

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Real-Life Messiah! Delhi Cop Reunites 73 Missing Children With Families In 8 Months

Akanksha Saxena

Writer: Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

Delhi,  24 Feb 2022 11:53 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

A constable named Sunita joined the Delhi Police in 2014. She worked her way through the Police Control Room and Senior Citizen Cell before she became a part of the city's Anti-Human Trafficking Squad.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A Delhi Police constable named Sunita became an angel in disguise for a few families recently. In the last eight months, she reunited 73 children with their families while working with the city's Anti-Human Trafficking Squad. Not only that, she found four children in the last three days, adding yet another feather to her illustrious cap. In light of this, the police force has decided to award her an out-of-turn promotion to head constable.

With this, Sunita has followed the footsteps of Samaypur Badli's head constable, Seema Dhaka, who tracked down 50 children in the last year. As a result, Dhaka became the first woman to be awarded the promotion mentioned, which has inspired several policewomen, including Sunita herself.

Dedicated Herself To The Cause

According to The Times of India, Sunita joined Delhi Police in 2014. At first, she worked in the Police Control Room, followed by the senior citizen cell and the anti-trafficking squad a year ago. Her recent achievement was on February 20, when she found a 7-year-old boy missing from the city's Mayapuri area. He lived with his grandfather after his mother passed away, and his father became an alcoholic. Taking clues from the CCTV cameras, the constable was able to find the boy and reunite him with his loved one.

Sunita's method involved talking to the families about the missing children. Using them as references, she chalked out many leads and possible locations by incorporating surveillance techniques to determine the same. On February 15, she found a 13-year-old girl who went missing from Mayapuri and two siblings in the Kanjhawala area on February 16.

Sunita's work has received a lot of recognition recently. Out of the 73 children, 15 were under eight years, the rest between 8 and 16 years. Delhi Police is lauding her efforts.

The news publication quoted, "Constable Sunita has been working hard in this field, and her name is being recommended for an out-of-turn promotion to the rank of head constable as per the existing policies, to recognise her dedication and duty and to inspire others."

Also Read: Bengaluru Woman Drives Mass Movement Against Public Spitting

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Akanksha Saxena
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Akanksha Saxena
Delhi Police 
Missing Children 
Women Cops 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X