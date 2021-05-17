Delhi Cop Postpones Daughter's Marriage To Help Families Conduct Last Rites Of COVID-19 Victims

In the second wave, the number of deaths has risen to a level where the dead are made to wait in a queue for their last rites. The high daily death toll has led to crematoriums being run full time and their staff overwhelmed with work. The heart-wrenching sight of families of the deceased waiting for their lost loved ones to be cremated was seen at many crematoriums in Delhi.

For several families, the Delhi police assistant sub-inspector Rakesh Kumar has emerged as a much-needed help. The policeman postponed his daughter's wedding ceremony to help COVID-19 victims. "How can I think of celebrations at such time," the 56-year-old cop said.

ASI Kumar, who was posted at the Lodhi Road Crematorium since April 13, has helped numerous people conduct the last rites of their loved ones, reported IndiaTV.

"I have helped nearly 1100 people. I have taken both shots of vaccines and take all precautions. If we help others, God will help us," said Kumar, who is posted at Hazrat Nizamuddin at present.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 8,500 fresh COVID-19 cases and 262 death on Sunday. This is the first time the daily cases have dipped below 10,000 since April 10. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in a digital press conference informed that with the dip in daily cases, the positivity rate has also come down to 12 per cent, reported NDTV.

Kejriwal assured the citizens that the government was not leaving anything to chance. He added that all the families who had lost their earning members would get financial help from his government.