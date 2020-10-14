Eight-Yr-Old Delhi Boy Raises Rs 2 Lakh To Pay Board Exam Fees Of Over 100 Poor Students

An eight-year-old boy studying in a private school in Delhi raised around ₹ two lakh to pay the board exam fee of over 100 other government school students who were facing financial hardships and thus could not afford the fee.

The class 3 student, Adhiraaj Sejwal, began raising money after his mother, a government school teacher, told him that some students were unable to afford the fee.

He soon deposited money for five students using ₹12,500 from his piggy bank savings. He has now managed to raise around ₹ two lakh, enough to help more than 100 students.

The final date of paying the board examination fee for Class 10 and Class 12 is October 15.

The exam fee is around ₹2,250 to ₹2,400. The students who would receive help include 86 from class 12, and 16 from Class 10, NDTV reported.

"I heard my mother talking to someone on the phone. She looked worried. She told me that some students were not able to pay their CBSE exam fees. Then I thought of paying fees for five students. Later, I noticed that there were several people who also wanted to help. The parents of my classmates and others also contributed. Later, I raised ₹1,80,000," Adhiraj told ANI.

Adhiraj's father said: "My wife has been given the task of informing parents about paying the exam fees. Some students were saying that they won't be able to pay. Adhiraj asked her about the problem. Later, he offered help."

"He said that he will pay a fee of five students. Then we also thought we will pay fee of 5-6 students. We discussed it with our family. We started a campaign and raised money. My friends and relatives also donated their bit. We were able to raise around ₹ two lakh. About 100 students will get help," he added.

