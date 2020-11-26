Woman Suffering Memory Loss Reunites With Son After 15 Yrs, Thanks To Facebook, RAHAB Centre For Hope

A 22-year-old man from Vishakapatnam was reunited with his mother in Delhi after 15 years with the help of social networking site, Facebook, and a women's rehabilitation centre that step up and took action when Rama Devi, who had lost her memory, remembered her son's name.

Rama Devi who became emotional after meeting her son said, "You have become so big."

"I always believed I would find my mother one day. I tried but couldn't find a way, but now I have. I am very happy; we will party. All young people use Facebook these days. I am also one of them," said Mr Choudhury, who was accompanied by his father.

In 2005, when her son Mitrajeet Choudhury was just seven years old, Rama Devi left her marital home in Kolkata after a fight with her husband.

She developed a mental ailment when she started practising in the Supreme Court which led to memory loss. It was nine months after she went to the RAHAB centre for Hope rehabilitation facility when she remembered her son's name, reported NDTV.

The centre then started its work to reunite the mother with her long lost son.

"We found some 6-7 people named Mitrajeet Choudhury and contacted each one of them, but only one man responded," said RAHAB Centre for Hope Founder and General Secretary Eunice Stephen, who lined up a video call to ascertain if they had indeed found the correct person.

Rama Devi was not able to identify her son from his Facebook pictures but instantly recognised him through the video call and asked him to take the first flight to Delhi

Rama Devi who has reunited to reunite with her family said, "I found my son on Facebook... I would cry alone."

