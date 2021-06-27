Daughter of Man Who Carried Deceased Wife's Body For 10 Km Passes Class X Examinations

Chandini Majhi, the daughter of Dana Majhi who became famous after carrying his wife's corpse on his shoulder for 10 km, passed her Class X board exams. She was a student at Bhubaneswar's Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) and secured 280 marks out of 600. The results were declared on Friday,

The 2016 incident

Dana Majhi (50) from Melaghar village in Thuamul-Rampur block of the district, made headlines in 2016 when he walked 10 km with his deceased wife's body. He was allegedly denied a hearse by the government hospital in the Kalahandi district of Odisha and did not have money to hire a vehicle, reported NDTV. Majhi's wife, Amang Dei, had died of tuberculosis at the district headquarter hospital in Bhwanipatna at the age of 42.

Assistance From Individuals and Organizations

The picture of Chandini, who was 12 then, walking along with her father went viral. The incident was a telling commentary on the acute poverty prevailing in the state. Soon after the incident, KISS founder Dr Achyuta Samanta admitted Chandini and her two younger sisters to the school and provided free education, food and accommodation for Majhi's three daughters. The image and the video of Majhi walking with his wife's corpse also triggered international outrage. According to Hindustan Times, he received help from various quarters including cheque of ₹ 8.87 lakh donation from Bahraini PM Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa. Sulabh International, a non-profit organisation, also made an undisclosed fixed deposit (FD) in Majhi's bank account.

"I congratulate Chandini on her successful completion of the matric board exam and wish her the best in her future endeavours," said KISS founder Dr Achyuta Samanta. Chandini became the first person in her family to pass the matriculation exam. Dana Majhi thanked Dr Achyuta Samanta for providing her daughter with free education and accommodation.

"If my daughter wishes to continue her education, I will always support her," said Dana Majhi, who has now remarried and has built a pucca house under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

According to NITI Aayog's Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) India Index 2020-21, 32.5 per cent of Odisha's population is living below the poverty line. It is still a huge problem in the state.

