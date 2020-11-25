Jammu And Kashmir: 19-Year-Old Kidney Patient In Receives Blood From CRPF Jawans

Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel came forward to donate blood to a girl who was undergoing a kidney transplant.

The 19-year-old girl was undergoing a kidney transplant at the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Srinagar.

The girl who belonged to the Budgam district was saved by this heartwarming gesture in which both the jawans went beyond their call of duty and took this step.

According to the Hindustan Times, the two jawans, Assistant Commandant Javed Ali and Constable Ranjan Kumar belong to CRPF's 73rd Battalion.

After the image of the jawans donating blood was shared on Twitter, netizens didn't hold back while appreciating their efforts in saving someone's life. "Twitter users shared their respect for both of them.

The post was shared with the hashtags #HelpUsToHelpYou #DonateBloodSaveLife.

