Uplifting

Jammu And Kashmir: 19-Year-Old Kidney Patient In Receives Blood From CRPF Jawans

The 19 year old girl was undergoing a kidney transplant at the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Srinagar.

The Logical Indian Crew
Jammu and Kashmir   |   25 Nov 2020 2:17 PM GMT
Writer : Ankita Singh | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Jammu And Kashmir: 19-Year-Old Kidney Patient In Receives Blood From CRPF Jawans

Image Credits: Hindustan Times

Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel came forward to donate blood to a girl who was undergoing a kidney transplant.

The 19-year-old girl was undergoing a kidney transplant at the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Srinagar.

The girl who belonged to the Budgam district was saved by this heartwarming gesture in which both the jawans went beyond their call of duty and took this step.

According to the Hindustan Times, the two jawans, Assistant Commandant Javed Ali and Constable Ranjan Kumar belong to CRPF's 73rd Battalion.

After the image of the jawans donating blood was shared on Twitter, netizens didn't hold back while appreciating their efforts in saving someone's life. "Twitter users shared their respect for both of them.

The post was shared with the hashtags #HelpUsToHelpYou #DonateBloodSaveLife.

Also Read: 'Shatrujeet': Ex-Indian Para Forces Commandos Help Specially-Abled 'Conquer' Land, Air, Water

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Trainee Digital Journalist

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

Shubhendu, the quint essential news junky, the man who loves science and politics in equal measure and offers the complete contrast to it by being a fan of urdu poetry as well.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Creative Producer

" An engineer by profession, Abhishek is the creative producer of the team, graphic designing is his passion and travelling his get away. In more ways than one, he makes the content visually appealing."

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian