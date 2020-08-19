Corona Warriors: Post Recovery, COVID Survivors Join Doctors In Taking Care Of Patients

A group of migrant workers who survived COVID-19 in West Bengal have joined doctors and nurses at government hospitals in helping them to take care of patients admitted at the hospital.

Several of them earlier used to work either at tile factories in Gujarat, in the construction industry in Chennai or at hotels in Bengaluru. These migrant workers have now become a helping hand at the hospitals.

Now they are helping the hospitals by bringing patients who need emergency treatment at the hospital. For their work, the government is paying them a stipend and they've become like family members for the patients. At Beleghata Hospital in Bengal, the state's top run institute for infectious diseases, two of these COVID survivors are toiling hard to provide relief to the patients. After recovering from COVID-19 and losing their jobs amid lockdown, these migrant workers have found a new calling.

Khudhu Sheikh, 24, and Rajib Sheikh, 27, are proud members of the COVID Warriors Club set up by the state government.

"The patients on ventilation in the CCU can't eat by themselves or they can't sit up. We help them. And they bless us all the time," Khudhu Sheikh told NDTV.

Rajib Sheikh adds further that if all of them will get scared of doctors or nurses, then who will treat them.

With the grim reality of the coronavirus pandemic all around, and as survivors of the virus, they have rediscovered themselves with their work.

Since June 30, around 1,800 COVID-19 survivors have been recruited by the state government in hospitals. They are given a crash course by experts in basic patient care and deployed across the state. Out of all the trained survivors, 60 are working in Kolkata and another 160 in different districts. These COViD-19 survivors have turned to be like family members of patients which they're attending in hospitals.

