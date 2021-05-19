India's Daily Recoveries Surpass 4-Lakh Mark For First Time

In a rare feat, India on Tuesday, May 18, recorded more than four lakh COVID-19 recoveries. The Union Health Ministry, while affirming the number, pointed out that the fresh infections also fell below three lakh.

4,22,436 patients recovered from coronavirus in the past 24 hours which took the overall recoveries to over two crore (2,15,96,512). A total of 2,63,533 new cases were clocked during the same time.

The ministry further added that the average daily recovery for the past two weeks have been 3,55,944 cases.

Worst-Affected States



About 75 percent of the new coronavirus cases, in the last one day, were reported from 10 states. The southern state of Karnataka emerged as the epicenter of the virus after registering 38,603 cases followed by Tamil Nadu (33,075).

Active Cases

NDTV reported that the country's total COVID-19 active cases have also decreased to 33,53,765. The recoveries could be playing a role in the decline of the active cases.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 1,63,232 cases have been recorded as the net decline in the active caseloads.



The active cases contribute to 13.29 percent of the total coronavirus cases reported in the country. Eight states including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Maharashtra have contributed to the overall active cases.

COVID-19 Fatalities

India also recorded the highest number of deaths, globally, in the last 24 hours. The country reported 4,529 fatalities pushing the national mortality rate to 1.11 percent.





Merely ten states in the country contributed to 75.98 percent of the total deaths with Maharashtra reporting the maximum numbers (1000 deaths in 24 hours) followed by Kerala (476).

COVID-19 Vaccine

The Ministry has also announced that the Centre would be providing a total of 5.86 crore COVID vaccine doses free of cost to the states and Union Territories. This will be allocated from May 1 to June 15, reported The Times of India.





