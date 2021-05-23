COVID Diaries: 'I Didn't Lose Hope, I Became Stronger Than Ever Before,' Says 20-Year-Old Bengaluru Student Who Fought COVID-19

With an increase in the number of COVID-19 infections in the country, several people have now started home isolating themselves instead of getting treated in government institutes. This is primarily because home isolation has helped in the speedy recovery of individuals from different age groups, and it has also proved to be extremely efficient.

Khushee Grover is a 20-year-old undergraduate student from Christ (Deemed to be University), Bengaluru. She lives in Faridabad and contracted the virus on May 8, 2021. "My brother was the first one to contract the virus on April 12. After this, my father was infected by the virus followed by my mother. After they recovered on May 2, I started showing a few symptoms. When my family tested positive, I also took a test. Nevertheless, my report never came. This put me in a dilemma whether I had the virus or not. However, I did start showing symptoms on May 8 and that's when I knew I had contracted the virus," said Khushee to The Logical Indian.

Khushee had fever and body ache at several intervals during her isolation and she took 14 days to fully recover. When her brother and father tested positive, Khushee and her mother took it to themselves to help the others in the family.

Nevertheless, when her mother also tested positive, anxiety led to several breakdowns. "I didn't know how to handle three people in my family alone. In addition to this, both my parents are above the age of 50 and thus it became a matter of concern for all of us. The situation outside is devastating and you always are in a state of worry when your family gets it. One of my school friends lost her father to the virus. It's disheartening when you listen to such cases," mentioned Khushee.

According to Khushee, COVID-19 is a pandemic where a lot of us become helpless and hopeless. However, by following all the necessary precautions and medications, it is easy for individuals to be cured as well. When asked about her daily routine, Khushee told her she went with the flow. On some days there were sleepless nights and on the other days, she was energetic as well.

"My grandparents also contracted the virus in August. They were in the hospital for quite some time and my grandmother was also in the ICU. Being the first wave, we were all scared. Coming back to the present, before my parents contracted the virus, they were already vaccinated. Getting vaccinated doesn't mean you don't have any chances of getting COVID-19. Nevertheless, to reduce the severity of the virus, it's important we all get vaccinated," said Khushee when asked about her thoughts on vaccine efficacy.

She tried to get a slot booked on the Cowin portal for vaccination. However, after several days of trying, she was unable to get the slot. Nevertheless, she has decided that she would get vaccinated in the next 6 months if the slots open once again.

When her brother contracted the virus, Khushee's mother made a potli, a small bag filled with camphor, cloves, and eucalyptus oil. The combination of these helps in better flow of oxygen and considering how India is facing an oxygen crisis, this potli helped her family during home isolation.

As told by Khushee, she also did regular steaming and ate a lot of food to overcome her weakness. "My mother is a teacher and was recovering during her home isolation. However, she didn't have the energy to cook food and I didn't know how to. But the school she worked at provided food to all the members of our family. In addition to this, we also ordered food from tiffin services, and I am so grateful to all those people who helped us out during our COVID-19 journey," said Khushee.

Khushee made books and movies a part of her home isolation. She also watched a lot of stand-up comedy and podcasts, and this helped her relieve boredom. In addition to this, she has also been doing a psychology internship which kept her busy during her quarantine period. Lastly, preparing for competitive exams also became a part of her daily routine.

"By the grace of God, I was fit mentally fit during my COVID-19 journey. This is because I was conditioned to COVID-19 as my family members had contracted it earlier. Nevertheless, I think about those people who are battling mental health problems right now. Whenever I listen to the siren of an ambulance, I immediately start praying and wish for the well-being of whoever is in that vehicle. The policemen and the frontline workers are trying their level best to educate our society to follow protocols. It's high time we all start taking COVID-19 seriously," added Khushee.

Khushee is happy that she and her family could recover easily.

"I didn't lose hope and I decided that I would come stronger than ever before. When you get the first symptom, even if it's a normal viral fever, take all the necessary precautions so that you can be safe. Don't panic! Home isolation is the best solution and has been beneficial for a lot of people. Several organizations are now helping all of us out and we are doing better. For those people who lost their loved ones, I would say I am with you. The fear of losing someone becomes a part of our life when our family contracts the virus. Be empathetic to people and try to get through this. To all the daily wage workers, kudos to all of you! You are brave if you overcame COVID-19," added Khushee.

