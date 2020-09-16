COVID-19: Surat Builder Accommodates 42 Families Facing Cash Crunch

A Surat-based builder has accommodated 42 families who are in financial crisis due to COVID-19 and are unable to pay rent.



Builder Prakash Bhalani he has provided accommodation to all of them in his building named Rudraksha Lake Palace and hs charged only ₹1,500 as maintenance amount.

As most migrants lost their jobs in the pandemic, many of them were unable to pay their rents. The crisis forced many families to return to their villages. A similar situation happened with Asha Nimavat and she was asked by her landlord to leave the house. When she came across an advertisement of Rudraksha Lake Palace, she contacted the builder. This brought huge relief for them as her husband's business is not doing well.

"He invited us to stay here with ₹1,500 maintenance cost. We are allowed to stay here for as long as we want. We are really happy. The builder is just like a god to us," reported ANI.

Bhalani said that people here can reside here for as long as they want. He has not given any time limit to vacate the flat as the pandemic has put a halt to everything.

According to him, even after the lockdown was lifted, people were still struggling at work. "As most people did not have work and their businesses were affected, people are still struggling to make ends meet. Many of them were not able to pay rent," said Bhalani.

Another resident of Surat city requested him to give me a room to keep his luggage as he was shifting to his village. After he gave him a room, many others approached him who were in search of shelter. Many others got to know about him through social media.

"We take ₹1,500 only as maintenance amount in which they are getting WiFi and water facility along with other necessities. We do not take any rent. As many as 42 people are residing here, and many more are still joining." shared Bhalani.

With a total number of 92 flats in his building, he has decided to give the remaining ones to those who need it. His kind gesture by him has brought relief to many families hit financially in lockdown.

