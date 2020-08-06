Good News! COVID-19 Recovery Rate In India Rises To Record High Of 67.19%

India on Wednesday, August 5, reported the highest ever single-day recoveries within 24 hours. A total of 51,706 patients infected with the novel coronavirus recovered in one day which is reportedly the highest figure since the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

"With a sharp increase in COVID-19 patients recovering, the recovery rate has reached a new high of 67.19% and continues to improve each day. The recoveries till now total up to 12,82,215, more than twice the active cases," said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The Health Ministry further mentioned that with an increase in the number of patients recovering from the disease, there has been an improvement in the recovery rate from 63% to 67% in the last 14 days.

It stressed that the Centre's response and management strategy for COVID-19 which included testing, tracking and treating has been yielding the desired results.

The Ministry added that "the aggressive testing along with ramped up hospital infrastructure by collective efforts of the public and private sectors" has ensured the recovery rate improved from 63% to 67% in the last couple of weeks.



"With such consistent increase in recoveries, the gap between recovered patients and active COVID-19 cases has reached nearly 7 lakh. Due to the record highest daily recoveries, the active cases have reduced to 5,86,244 (less than 5,86,298 recorded yesterday)," it stated.

Additionally, the evolving containment strategies and coordinated implementation by the Union and State/Union Territories governments have ensured that the COVID-19 fatality rate has been low when compared to the global scenario and it has been progressively falling. The Case Fatality Rate stands at 2.09% in the country.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has stated that a total of 2,14,84,402 COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country.

