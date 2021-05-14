Uplifting

Telangana: This Gurudwara In Secunderabad Provides Free Meals To Needy Amid Lockdown

The Gurudwara Saheb in Secunderabad has been providing free meals along with fruits to those who are unable to get even one meal a day.

The Logical Indian Crew
Telangana   |   14 May 2021
Writer : Rishab Shaju | Editor : Rakshitha R
Image Credit: The New Indian Express

India has been facing a massive COVID-19 crisis, with several states deprived of oxygen cylinders, hospitals beds, and treatment in general. In addition to this, many people are food-deprived for various reasons amid the pandemic-led lockdowns.

Owing to the lockdown, when the needy are finding it hard to get one wholesome meal, a Gurudwara in Secunderabad has come forward to provide free meals to such people.

The Gurudwara Saheb has been providing food to those who are deprived of one whole meal in a day. GSS President S Baldev Singh Bagga said that the gurudwara also provides fruits to the needy along with food in front of the holy place.

"We realised that there will be migrant, daily-wage workers who may be facing problems in getting food. So it was decided to prepare food packets and distribute the same to the needy in the afternoon," said the GSS President, as reported by The New Indian Express.

In addition to this, he also said that the volunteers go around to Secunderabad Railway Station and other nearby places to provide the food packets.

India has seen an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases since the month of April. Several religious institutions, NGOs and private organizations have now been helping people in home isolation and those in need so as to save their lives and help them get cured.

