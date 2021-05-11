Ludhiana: Businessman Gets 4,600 Concentrators From USA To Help India Amid COVID Crisis

Ayush Jain, a businessman from Ludhiana, is going to get 4,600 oxygen concentrators from the US to India and provide them for the COVID-19 patients under home isolation. He also plans on donating these to the hospitals and COVID-19 care centres in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, UP and Uttarakhand.

The 36-year-old Jain said that he would be receiving 262 oxygen concentrators by Tuesday. Another 162 would land in the next five days and the remaining would be delivered by May 18.

"We are getting 100 of them in association with Punjab Kings XI and the rest through Tri-Valley Indian Medical Association and India Community Centre led by President Dr Shubha Jain, Malibu," said Jain, reported The New Indian Express.

Jain belongs to the Girnar family and currently runs his own education consultancy business.

"When I saw so many people dying due to oxygen shortage, I thought why not step in to help save a few lives," added Jain.

In addition to this, Jain and his father have also extended an open offer to district authorities that they can arrange as many temporary beds as they'd like from them.

"Initially I bought 100 concentrators for around Rs 60 lakh in association with Punjab Kings XI and Round Table India and initiated a project called 'Saah.' We are now rotating our infrastructure as these machines are given free to home isolation patients," added Jain. To increase the supply, Jain then decided to procure more oxygen concentrators.

"My friends who are doctors in the US said they too wanted to serve the country, so they collected some 4,600 of these concentrators — all free of cost,' he said.

