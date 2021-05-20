With India currently battling a deadly second wave of the novel coronavirus, several ambulance drivers have started demanding an exorbitant price to ferry COVID-19 patients. Keeping this in mind, the Noida Traffic Police has started an auto ambulance service to help patients in need.

Twenty auto-rickshaws fitted with oxygen support have now been started in Gautham Buddh Nagar to help COVID-19 patients reach the nearby hospitals. It is a paid and available round the clock.

Auto ambulance service launched in Noida, in view of increasing COVID-19 cases



We've launched 3 auto ambulances to help people in rural areas. Sometimes there's ambulance shortage, so the service will help. It has O2, PPE kits & other requirements installed: DCP Traffic (17.05) pic.twitter.com/wS2Gwe02yU — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 18, 2021

"The needy people can avail the facility by using Traffic Police's helpline 9971009001," said a police spokesperson, as reported by India.com.



In addition to this, five of the 'auto-ambulances' were sent to help people immediately after their inauguration on Monday, May 17, in the presence of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ganesh Prasad Saha and officials from the Fortis Hospital.

The drivers of the 'auto-ambulances' have been trained to perform basic emergency health. support to patients like cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to help in breathing, said the officials.

A police official also confirmed that these 'auto-ambulances' would be available round the clock and would charge the usual fare. These autos have also been launched in several other parts of the National Capital Region like Delhi and Gurugram.

