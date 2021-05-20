With India currently battling a deadly second wave of the novel coronavirus, several ambulance drivers have started demanding an exorbitant price to ferry COVID-19 patients. Keeping this in mind, the Noida Traffic Police has started an auto ambulance service to help patients in need.
Twenty auto-rickshaws fitted with oxygen support have now been started in Gautham Buddh Nagar to help COVID-19 patients reach the nearby hospitals. It is a paid and available round the clock.
"The needy people can avail the facility by using Traffic Police's helpline 9971009001," said a police spokesperson, as reported by India.com.
In addition to this, five of the 'auto-ambulances' were sent to help people immediately after their inauguration on Monday, May 17, in the presence of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ganesh Prasad Saha and officials from the Fortis Hospital.
The drivers of the 'auto-ambulances' have been trained to perform basic emergency health. support to patients like cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to help in breathing, said the officials.
A police official also confirmed that these 'auto-ambulances' would be available round the clock and would charge the usual fare. These autos have also been launched in several other parts of the National Capital Region like Delhi and Gurugram.
