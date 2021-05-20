Uplifting

Noida: 20 Autos Fitted With Oxygen Support To Help COVID-19 Patients

An initiative by the Noida Traffic Police, the paid service is available in Gautam Budh Nagar and round the clock.

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh   |   20 May 2021 12:49 PM GMT
Writer : Rishab Shaju | Editor : Madhusree Goswami | Creatives : Rishab Shaju
Image Credit: Twitter

With India currently battling a deadly second wave of the novel coronavirus, several ambulance drivers have started demanding an exorbitant price to ferry COVID-19 patients. Keeping this in mind, the Noida Traffic Police has started an auto ambulance service to help patients in need.

Twenty auto-rickshaws fitted with oxygen support have now been started in Gautham Buddh Nagar to help COVID-19 patients reach the nearby hospitals. It is a paid and available round the clock.

"The needy people can avail the facility by using Traffic Police's helpline 9971009001," said a police spokesperson, as reported by India.com.

In addition to this, five of the 'auto-ambulances' were sent to help people immediately after their inauguration on Monday, May 17, in the presence of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ganesh Prasad Saha and officials from the Fortis Hospital.

The drivers of the 'auto-ambulances' have been trained to perform basic emergency health. support to patients like cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to help in breathing, said the officials.

A police official also confirmed that these 'auto-ambulances' would be available round the clock and would charge the usual fare. These autos have also been launched in several other parts of the National Capital Region like Delhi and Gurugram.

Also Read: 'COVID Help Auto': Tamil Nadu Autorickshaw Drivers Offer Rides To Patients Amid Shortage Of Ambulances

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Rishab Shaju

Madhusree Goswami

Rishab Shaju

