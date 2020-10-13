Uplifting

COVID-19: After Losing Job, Srikakulam Techies Develop App For Delivery Of Essentials

The residents of Mandasa are satisfied after using the app as they are getting quick deliveries done. With the risk of infection while going out, the residents find it easy to place the orders on the app and get it delivered at their doorstep.

Ankita Singh (Trainee Digital Journalist) 
Andhra Pradesh   |   13 Oct 2020
After losing their jobs due to COVID-19, A Rupesh and Y Dhilli Rao, two engineers from a small town in Srikakulam district returned to their hometown. Taking advantage of the lockdown they devised 'SSV EGrocery' app for home delivery of essential services that became an instant hit.

A civil engineer by profession, A Rupesh who previously worked for a construction company in Kolkata and Y Dhilli Rao, who worked as a robotic engineer in Delhi turned the crisis into an opportunity.

Dhilli Rao shared that they returned to their home town in April and remained idle till September-end. As people are forced to stay at home during the lockdown, they faced issues in getting their essentials delivered. This made him think to do something about it. And thus the idea of 'SSV EGrocery' with a home delivery facility.

Customers place orders through the app and they are charged ₹9 to deliver items at the doorstep for a purchase of less than ₹1,000. Though Mandasa is a small town, they started getting 30 orders per day in the initial days itself. Apart from grocery items and essentials, they also deliver vegetables and fruits through their app.

Before starting the business, they met the wholesale dealers in order to get quality items. "We ensured the items are delivered to the customers in an hour. We started the business with very low investment and of which we spent some amount for the development of the App and also for advertising the same,'' Dhilli Rao said as reported by The New Indian Express.

The residents of Mandasa are satisfied with the app as they are getting quick deliveries done. With the risk of infection, while going out, the residents find it easy to place the orders on the app and get it delivered at their doorstep.

This facility is quite helpful especially for the elderly. With the app, both the techies have not only found a way to generate income but also ensure that the residents of their hometown get essentials delivered safely and quickly.

