All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Aspiring Leaders! Class 10 Student From Patiala Becomes DC & SSP For 1 Day Under Govt Programme

Image Credits: Indian Express

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Aspiring Leaders! Class 10 Student From Patiala Becomes DC & SSP For 1 Day Under Govt Programme

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Writer: Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Punjab,  28 Dec 2022 7:29 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

The 'I Aspire Leadership' program was launched to have government school students from classes 8 to 12 explore the opportunities in IAS and IPS fields and learn from their role models in service.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

In a positive move to introduce students to the various professions and help them find their interests, district administration officials were directed to start the "I Aspire Leadership" programme in government schools. According to the Chief Minister of Punjab, the program would drive students to learn from people belonging to the field and work hard to reach their goals.

Under the programme, Mehfuza, a class 10 student from a government school in Patiala, took charge as the Deputy Commissioner (DC) and Senior Superintendent Of Police (SSP) for a day on December 27.

Showing The Path For Aspirants

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, during the Mega Parent Teacher Meeting (PTM) at the Government Senior Secondary School, asked the respective district administration officials to consider a leadership programme to motivate students to aim for the Indian Administrative and Police Services (IAS and IPS). The "I Aspire Leadership" drive was then initiated by the Patiala deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney under the suggestion of Mann for government school students.

Students with interest in the IAS and IPS services can convey their interests and receive an opportunity to learn from the officers themselves. While rolling out the programme, Sawhney announced that the practice would be conducted for a day every month.

Inspiring Students Into The Services

Under the program, Mehfusa, a class 10 student, got the opportunity to hold the chair as the Patiala deputy commissioner for a day on December 27. During her time at the office, she got the chance to attend an official meeting on the stubble-burning issue and saw the revenue records of the village she resides in. She was also introduced to the official police administration procedure by Patiala SSP Varun Sharma.

Furthermore, Sawhney told Mehfuza about the multiple competitive exams and interview processes she would have to undergo for the IPS positions. As the program concluded, she was presented with a cheque, a pen, and a book by DC Patiala and SSP Patiala as a token of motivation to work hard.

According to a report by the Indian Express, IAS and IPS aspirants from Classes 8 to 12 will be given a chance to meet their role models in service and would be given the opportunity to live their professional life for a day. Sawhney strongly believes that the practice would help interested students to work hard toward their goals and gain insight into which direction to walk. A link has been sent to the District education officer of secondary schooling so that schools and students can register for the programme.

Also Read: Children Reformers! Specially Abled Girl Chairs UNICEF Bengal For A Day, Proposes Inclusive Changes

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
Patiala government school 
I Aspire Leadership 
IAS Officer 
IPS Officer 
School students 

Must Reads

Startup India: Know About Government Initiative That Supports & Funds India's Startup Ecosystem
Shocking! Noida Advocate Booked For Hostage & Assault Of Domestic Help After CCTV Footage Surfaces
Media Outlets Shared Old Image Of Traffic Jam Near Leh-Manali Highway As Recent
First-Of-Its-Kind! Vizag Railway Station Launches Sustainable Waste Management System To Reduce Carbon Footprint
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X