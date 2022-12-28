Aspiring Leaders! Class 10 Student From Patiala Becomes DC & SSP For 1 Day Under Govt Programme

In a positive move to introduce students to the various professions and help them find their interests, district administration officials were directed to start the "I Aspire Leadership" programme in government schools. According to the Chief Minister of Punjab, the program would drive students to learn from people belonging to the field and work hard to reach their goals.

Under the programme, Mehfuza, a class 10 student from a government school in Patiala, took charge as the Deputy Commissioner (DC) and Senior Superintendent Of Police (SSP) for a day on December 27.

Showing The Path For Aspirants

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, during the Mega Parent Teacher Meeting (PTM) at the Government Senior Secondary School, asked the respective district administration officials to consider a leadership programme to motivate students to aim for the Indian Administrative and Police Services (IAS and IPS). The "I Aspire Leadership" drive was then initiated by the Patiala deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney under the suggestion of Mann for government school students.

Students with interest in the IAS and IPS services can convey their interests and receive an opportunity to learn from the officers themselves. While rolling out the programme, Sawhney announced that the practice would be conducted for a day every month.

Inspiring Students Into The Services

Under the program, Mehfusa, a class 10 student, got the opportunity to hold the chair as the Patiala deputy commissioner for a day on December 27. During her time at the office, she got the chance to attend an official meeting on the stubble-burning issue and saw the revenue records of the village she resides in. She was also introduced to the official police administration procedure by Patiala SSP Varun Sharma.

Furthermore, Sawhney told Mehfuza about the multiple competitive exams and interview processes she would have to undergo for the IPS positions. As the program concluded, she was presented with a cheque, a pen, and a book by DC Patiala and SSP Patiala as a token of motivation to work hard.

According to a report by the Indian Express, IAS and IPS aspirants from Classes 8 to 12 will be given a chance to meet their role models in service and would be given the opportunity to live their professional life for a day. Sawhney strongly believes that the practice would help interested students to work hard toward their goals and gain insight into which direction to walk. A link has been sent to the District education officer of secondary schooling so that schools and students can register for the programme.

