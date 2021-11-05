CJI To The Rescue! Telangana Girl Complains To Top Judge, Gets Bus Service Restored

P Vaishnavi, a student studying in Class 8, wrote to the Chief Justice of India seeking his help in restoring the bus services to her village in Telangana that was stopped in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. Vaishnavi highlighted that she couldn't afford an auto-rickshaw to school every day. She lost her father to the deadly COVID virus in the first wave, and her mother runs the family on a meagre income. Upon receiving the letter, the CJI took prompt action and immediately alerted the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC).

TSRTC Director Posted On Twitter After Services Were Restored

The Chief Justice directed the transport corporation to resume the bus services to the girl's village to honour the child's right to education. Soon after the top judge's intervention, VC Sajjanar, the managing director of the TSRTC, posted on micro-blogging site Twitter confirming that the bus services had been restored. Hindustan Times quoted one of Sajjanar's tweets, "TSRTC management sincerely thanks the Hon'ble apex court Chief Justice of India CJI Ramana sir for alerting us to restore buses to send students on school timings in token of honouring RTE".

Earlier Instance Of Kerala Girl Writing to CJI

This was not the first time when the Chief Justice has responded to children's requests and queries. In June this year, a young girl had written to the CJI who had drawn a picture of a judge at work and thanked the courts for helping the country take measures to fight the onset of the second wave of the pandemic. CJI Ramana had written back to her saying that he was 'impressed' with her habit of keeping track of what was happening in the country and had appreciated her concern for the well-being of people in the wake of the pandemic.

