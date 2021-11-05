All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
CJI To The Rescue! Telangana Girl Complains To Top Judge, Gets Bus Service Restored

Image Credit: NDTV, Twitter (@TSRTC)

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

CJI To The Rescue! Telangana Girl Complains To Top Judge, Gets Bus Service Restored

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Telangana,  5 Nov 2021 1:53 PM GMT

Editor : Madhusree Goswami | 

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

P Vaishnavi, an eighth-grade student wrote to the Chief Justice of India seeking help in the restoration of bus service to her village, which in the aftermath of the COVID outbreak.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

P Vaishnavi, a student studying in Class 8, wrote to the Chief Justice of India seeking his help in restoring the bus services to her village in Telangana that was stopped in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. Vaishnavi highlighted that she couldn't afford an auto-rickshaw to school every day. She lost her father to the deadly COVID virus in the first wave, and her mother runs the family on a meagre income. Upon receiving the letter, the CJI took prompt action and immediately alerted the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC).

TSRTC Director Posted On Twitter After Services Were Restored

The Chief Justice directed the transport corporation to resume the bus services to the girl's village to honour the child's right to education. Soon after the top judge's intervention, VC Sajjanar, the managing director of the TSRTC, posted on micro-blogging site Twitter confirming that the bus services had been restored. Hindustan Times quoted one of Sajjanar's tweets, "TSRTC management sincerely thanks the Hon'ble apex court Chief Justice of India CJI Ramana sir for alerting us to restore buses to send students on school timings in token of honouring RTE".

Earlier Instance Of Kerala Girl Writing to CJI

This was not the first time when the Chief Justice has responded to children's requests and queries. In June this year, a young girl had written to the CJI who had drawn a picture of a judge at work and thanked the courts for helping the country take measures to fight the onset of the second wave of the pandemic. CJI Ramana had written back to her saying that he was 'impressed' with her habit of keeping track of what was happening in the country and had appreciated her concern for the well-being of people in the wake of the pandemic.

Also Read: Big Push For E-Mobility: Indian Oil Corporation Plans To Set Up 10,000 EV Chargers Across India

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Madhusree Goswami
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
CJI 
Telangana Girl 
Bus services 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X