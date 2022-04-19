Gateway Of Learning! Chinnamanur Police Establishes Library For Inmates, Public Inside Station Premises

There is a saying that he who opens the door of learning closes a prison. Keeping this in mind, the Chinnamanur police in the Theni district of Tamil Nadu has opened a public library inside the station premises.

The idea of the library was pitched by the station house officer and inspector P Sekar with a motive to facilitate the neighbourhood, which lacks the facility. The police station library also aims to change the public's perspective on a police station.

Sekar said, "Students and aspirants need not see a police station just as a place for filing complaints and handling suspects, but also as a place for themselves. It is also the role of the police to lead young minds in the right direction, which can be made possible by letting them read inspiring and good books," quoted The New Indian Express.

Idea For The Library

The library has been carved out by aligning a heap of scrapped things stored in a small room inside the police station. Sekar found this small room and got the idea of transforming it into a library. He expressed his wish to the Superintendent of Police (SP) Dongare Pravin Umesh, who liked the concept and gave him the green signal.

Several essential things such as desks, fans, books, et cetera required for the library have been donated by the public and social activists.

The library will be open to use by police officials to provide them with some peace of mind from the arduous duty and for the public to promote a reading habit amongst them.

Sekar said, "Public can avail of the facility from 8 am to 9 pm every day. Station visitors, as well as the general public, can read the books and newspapers without getting any permission from the police," quoted the publication.

Facilities To Be Provided

The Chinnamanur Police Station covers over five lakh people in the Grama Panchayats. It is expected to help students of 15 nearby schools, including eight higher secondaries and competition aspirants, prepare for different competitive exams. It would solve the problem of the unavailability of coaching centres in the locality.

The library has a collection of more than 800 books on varying subjects ranging from politics, science, law, history, novels, short stories, and periodicals and newspapers. Most of these books have been donated by volunteers.

It is equipped with basic facilities such as purified drinking water, electric fans and CCTV cameras and can accommodate 20 people at a time.

The Chinnamanur Police are appealing to the public and those preparing for the competitive examinations to come and read the library to benefit from it.

