Chhattisgarh: 'New Peace Process' To Distribute Sanitary Pads Among Maoist Women As 'Diwali Gift'

'The New Peace Process', a regional conglomeration of various groups in Chhattisgarh will give away reusable sanitary napkins and menstrual cups as a 'Diwali Gift' to the women cadres engaged with the Maoist struggle.

In the Bastar zone in south Chhattisgarh, it is believed that around 40-50 per cent of the strength comprises of women in the outlawed CPI (Maoist) area.

These women are likely to be given the Diwali gift kit which contains two reusable cloth pads and one menstrual cup.

However, the number of total kits that will be distributed will depend on the funds raised by the support of the products producing companies.



The women often have to face period-related problems as they venture deep into the jungle areas.

Shubhranshu Chowdhary, the convenor of New Peace Process campaign in Bastar zone informed that voluntary organisations and the other supporters of this initiative are also coming forward to contribute for the campaign.

He further said that they would attempt to reach out to the maximum Adivasi Bastar women for distributing the kits.

He also said that this may turn as an effective move to win their trust as by this gesture, they are expressing care for them during the festive occasion. It could even be a beginning to explore discussions on peace with the women in this region.

The Bastar police were initially not ready to agree with this initiative.

Sunderraj P, inspector general of police in the Bastar zone said that female cadres are active in Maoist organisation, fighting against the state and involved in violent activities. Keeping this in mind, they have neither approved nor disapproved the gift plan.

The distribution of gifts will start this month and it will continue till Makar Sankranti next year. The activists also believed that once these women convince their male counterparts, engaging for peace processes may become possible in the near future.

For this distribution, there will be no involvement of the state administration or the police.

