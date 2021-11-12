Chennai Floods: Female Inspector Rajeshwari Lauded For Rescue Efforts After Viral Video

Amid the Chennai floods, various rescue operations are going on in the city, and a video of Inspector Rajeshwari is going viral on social media for all the right reasons. The clip of a female Chennai cop carrying an unconscious man on her shoulders in a hurry to make the patient reach the nearest hospital quicker is receiving a lot of attention. After her video went viral on the internet, netisens came together and praised her efforts. She was honoured by the citizens on social media and by many political leaders and police officials.

The video, which is earning praise on the internet, was released by ANI. As per the video released by ANI, the footage shows Inspector Rajeshwari carrying an unconscious man on her shoulders to an auto-rickshaw for the person to be sent to the nearest hospital as fast as they can.

#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: TP Chatram Police Station's Inspector Rajeshwari carries an unconscious man, on her shoulders, to an autorickshaw in a bid to rush him to a nearby hospital.



Chennai is facing waterlogging due to incessant rainfall here.



'I Assured Them To Not Worry'

She saw the man fallen unconscious at a cemetery in TP Chatram in excessive waterlogs and uprooted trees. She gave him first aid, and then without any delay, she carried him on her shoulders in a rush to the hospital. This rescuing effort of her was recorded by the locals and went viral.

Speaking to ANI, Rajeshwari said, "I gave first aid after which I carried him. An auto came there, we sent him to hospital. I visited the hospital, his mother was there. I assured them to not worry and that the police department will support them. The doctor said that treatment is on and there's nothing to worry about".

TN Chief Minister Lauds Rajeshwari

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin praised her and awarded her today for her efforts in such a terrible situation. Many politicians and celebrities also tweeted about her courageous efforts and praised her.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin felicitates Inspector Rajeswari for her rescue work yesterday during Chennai rains: Chief Minister's Office



She had carried an unconscious man, on her shoulders, to an autorickshaw in a bid to rush him to a nearby hospital in Chennai.

