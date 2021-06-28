Chennai Artist Paints Autorickshaw Blue With Syringes To Spread Vaccination Awareness

With a certain section of people still half-hearted to get vaccinated, a Chennai-based has found a quirky way to motivate people to take their shots against COVID-19.

B. Goutham, founder of the art firm - Art Kingdom -has designed his auto-rickshaw with large replicas of syringes sticking out on all the sides of the wagon and a giant replica of a vaccine vial on the top.

Used Waste Pipes, Plastic Bottles

The auto has been painted entirely in light blue colour. Interestingly, Goutham used waste pipes, plastic bottles and other discarded material to create the design elements for the vehicle.

Shared by ANI on its Twitter handle, the caption on the tweet read, "Goutham, a Chennai-based artist, has designed a vaccination awareness autorickshaw to encourage people to get vaccinated."

"Many people have vaccine fear. This will make them understand that vaccine is important. The result of this drive is positive," he said.

In collaboration with the Greater Chennai Corporation, he has also created 'COVID helmets' and 'COVID weapons' to raise awareness and distributed pamphlets explaining the importance of getting jabbed.

