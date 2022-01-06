All section
Chennai Airport Ranks 8th In 2021 Global List For On-Time Performance

Image Credits: Google Maps

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Chennai Airport Ranks 8th In 2021 Global List For 'On-Time Performance'

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Tamil Nadu,  6 Jan 2022 9:48 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Chennai Airport is the only Indian airport that made it to the 2021 top 10 list by Cirium. The top three airports are from the United States and Japan.

The Chennai International Airport has been ranked eighth for on-time performance among large international airports worldwide for 2021 by Cirium — a top aviation analytics firm. It is the only airport in India ranked in the top 10, and none of the other Indian airports has made it to the list. The top three airports are Miami Airport in the United States, Fukuoka Airport and Haneda Airport in Japan, as reported by The New Indian Express.

89.32% On-Time Departures

For Chennai Airport, the on-time departures to 70 routes worldwide analysed by Cirium are 89.32 per cent. Dr Sharad Kumar, the Chennai Airport Director, credited the recognition to all operating airlines and said, "Stakeholder engagement and collaborative decision making in airport processes have helped us gain passenger and industry confidence."

Kumar added that air travel has again attained passenger confidence in the country. The airport is anticipating increased footfalls and would design its services accordingly. He also said that traffic figures indicate more than 80 per cent recovery in domestic traffic and will soon reach the pre-COVID times. All the service partners are ardent and eager to welcome international scheduled flights. Chennai Airport has worked out detailed plans to improve operational capacity and customer delight.

"We have already commissioned one rapid exit taxiway (C1 ) and two parallel taxiways (R&N ). This year will see the commissioning of the multi-level car parking, followed by the new integrated terminal T2. We are on the pinning stage to shape up new and additional facilities to improve the per hour handling capacity," concluded Dr Kumar.

Also Read: Ganjam Becomes Odisha's First District To Be Free Of Child Marriages

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
