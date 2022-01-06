Chennai Airport Ranks 8th In 2021 Global List For 'On-Time Performance'

The Chennai International Airport has been ranked eighth for on-time performance among large international airports worldwide for 2021 by Cirium — a top aviation analytics firm. It is the only airport in India ranked in the top 10, and none of the other Indian airports has made it to the list. The top three airports are Miami Airport in the United States, Fukuoka Airport and Haneda Airport in Japan, as reported by The New Indian Express.

Chennai Airport is ranked 8th in the most 'On-Time Airports' review by @cirium. The 89.32 % on-time performance of @aaichnairport in the 'Large Airports' category represents customer service quality and operational excellence. Thank You Everyone! #Chennai @AAI_Official @MoCA_GoI pic.twitter.com/EJrVk9IDJs — Chennai (MAA) Airport (@aaichnairport) January 2, 2022

89.32% On-Time Departures

For Chennai Airport, the on-time departures to 70 routes worldwide analysed by Cirium are 89.32 per cent. Dr Sharad Kumar, the Chennai Airport Director, credited the recognition to all operating airlines and said, "Stakeholder engagement and collaborative decision making in airport processes have helped us gain passenger and industry confidence."

Kumar added that air travel has again attained passenger confidence in the country. The airport is anticipating increased footfalls and would design its services accordingly. He also said that traffic figures indicate more than 80 per cent recovery in domestic traffic and will soon reach the pre-COVID times. All the service partners are ardent and eager to welcome international scheduled flights. Chennai Airport has worked out detailed plans to improve operational capacity and customer delight.

"We have already commissioned one rapid exit taxiway (C1 ) and two parallel taxiways (R&N ). This year will see the commissioning of the multi-level car parking, followed by the new integrated terminal T2. We are on the pinning stage to shape up new and additional facilities to improve the per hour handling capacity," concluded Dr Kumar.

