In An Unusual Bid, Chandigarh Elderly Couple Adopts A Transgender Couple In Their Home

Rudra Pratap Singh and Dhananjay Chauhan had lost hope of getting a haven until a Chandigarh-based nonagenarian couple sheltered them. Living in the city's Sector 30 colony, the elderly couple won hearts for their generosity and acceptance. An advocate named Darbara Singh Chahal and his wife, Shamsher Kaur Chahal, adopted the two and gave them a home devoid of prejudice and judgment.

On their daughters' suggestion, the couple decided to take them in. Their house started to feel like a home with their presence around. The Chahals treat them as their children stating that there is no 'dull moment' in the house when they are everywhere.

Families Did Not Accept Them

Rudra, initially Mitali, hailed from Lucknow and was ostracised by his loved ones because of his transition. Speaking to the Hindustan Times, Rudra explains, "Back home in Lucknow, my family, especially my brother, could not accept that I was no longer Mitali, but Rudra. It was difficult for them to accept me as a man and continued to address me with female pronouns, which caused dysphoria,"

For Dhananjay, it was not easy to come to terms with her true identity, and it became a significant reason for her family to be discriminated against. "Nobody wanted to marry my brother's kids because of me. So, though my family did not say anything, I left them to make their lives easier," she tells the news publication. She chose to stay back in Chandigarh to raise awareness about LGBTQIA+ rights. She has been instrumental in opening a transgender washroom at Punjab University and continues to work for the community.

Getting All The Love

Earlier, the couple lived in a city slum area called Halomajra. While they had their own life devoid of any obstacles, they still craved a family and wished to look after them. "There are so many elderly people whose children live away and cannot look after them, and there are many transgender people who are starved of a family's love and would love to look after them," said the couple.

During their time in the city, Dhananjay got back to learning Kathak at the Chandigarh Sangeet Natak Academy. Initially, she had to leave it when she came out as transgender. However, she met a woman named Samira Kosar, who encouraged her to take up the dance again. Interestingly, she happens to be the daughter of the elderly Chahals, whom she persuaded to adopt the couple.

"When she (Samira) came to know that I had gone to a 'badhai' ( an event where transgender people are called to bless a new couple or child), and lived in a slum area, she shared the matter with her parents decided to adopt us," Dhananjay recalls the moment.

Acceptance Is Necessary

Soon after, the transgender couple found a loving home and family. The elderly couple treated them like their own children. Shamsher Kaur explains to the news publication, "These children take care of us; there is never a dull moment." For Dhananjay and Rudra, taking care of the family is their highlight as they are fortunate enough to do so.

By adopting the couple, the Chahals aim to raise awareness about the community and reduce the stigma. "More elderly people in the society need to shed their biases and adopt transgender people who do not have families. This will help transgender people get acceptance in the society and keep them safe from harassment, "Kaur states.

