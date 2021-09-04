All section
Chandigarh's Five-Star 'Eat Right Station' Serves Hygienic, Nutritious Meals To Passengers

Chandigarh's Five-Star 'Eat Right Station' Serves Hygienic, Nutritious Meals To Passengers

Nida Fatima

By: Nida Fatima  (Remote Intern) 

Chandigarh,  4 Sep 2021 9:56 AM GMT

The 'Eat Right Station' certificate is granted by the Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) to railway stations that provide safe and wholesome food to passengers and set a benchmark for the same.

On Thursday, September 2, the Chandigarh Railway Station was awarded a 5- star 'Eat Right Station' certification. As stated by Railway Minister, the 'Eat Right Station' certificate is granted by the Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) to railway stations that provide safe and wholesome food to passengers and set a benchmark for the same.

Chandigarh Joins The List

Quality and nutritious food are rare to find at stations, however, four other stations that include Delhi's Anand Vihar Terminal Railway Station, Mumbai Central Railway Station, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus in Mumbai and Vadodara Railway Station have bagged the recognition after serving their passengers with high-quality, nutritious food ensuring health safety.

Eat Right Station

FSSAI enlisted a third-party audit agency to assess the 'Eat Right Station' and give ratings from 1 to 5. Chandigarh Railway Station became the fifth station certified by India's Food Safety and Standard Authority as 'Eat Right Station.' The 5-star rating indicates and acknowledges the exemplary efforts by stations to ensure safe, hygienic, and nutritious food to the passengers.

The Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation (IRSDC) is a special purpose vehicle that looks after the food supply and the up-gradation of Railway stations. It has upgraded and refined the Chandigarh Railway Station to the level of a world-class Railway Station. On Thursday, S K Lohia, Managing director and CEO, IRSDC, in a press statement said, "We at IRSDC place the customers at the center of our services. This certification is a testimony of IRSDC's sustained and collaborative approach to provide best-in-class services to passengers. We are thankful for this recognition and are committed to set benchmarks in the operation and maintenance of railway stations in India."
IRSDC, Eat Right India movement follows a judicious mix of regulatory, collaborative, capacity building, empowering approaches to improve the quality of food. FSSAI took an initiative to transform the country's food system to ensure safe, healthy, and sustainable food for all Indians.

