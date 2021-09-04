Chandigarh's Five-Star 'Eat Right Station' Serves Hygienic, Nutritious Meals To Passengers

On Thursday, September 2, the Chandigarh Railway Station was awarded a 5- star 'Eat Right Station' certification. As stated by Railway Minister, the 'Eat Right Station' certificate is granted by the Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) to railway stations that provide safe and wholesome food to passengers and set a benchmark for the same.
Chandigarh Joins The List
Quality and nutritious food are rare to find at stations, however, four other stations that include Delhi's Anand Vihar Terminal Railway Station, Mumbai Central Railway Station, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus in Mumbai and Vadodara Railway Station have bagged the recognition after serving their passengers with high-quality, nutritious food ensuring health safety.
Eat Right Station
FSSAI enlisted a third-party audit agency to assess the 'Eat Right Station' and give ratings from 1 to 5. Chandigarh Railway Station became the fifth station certified by India's Food Safety and Standard Authority as 'Eat Right Station.' The 5-star rating indicates and acknowledges the exemplary efforts by stations to ensure safe, hygienic, and nutritious food to the passengers.
