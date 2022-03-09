On Women's Day Occasion, Chandigarh Police Launches Women Patrolling Vehicles

The Chandigarh Police launched women patrolling vehicles in the Union Territory, on the occasion of International Women's Day, March 8. The patrol vehicles were flagged off during a cultural programme, at the Government College for Girls, on Tuesday.

This Women's Day was commemorated by a series of events. A cultural educative event was held at Government College for Girls Sector 42, Shree, where Women Patrolling Vehicles of @ChdPol were flagged off by Chief Guest Ms Anita Dharampal & Guest of Honour Ms Kiran Bishnoi. pic.twitter.com/ydHx7TsTCQ — DGP Chandigarh Police (@DgpChdPolice) March 8, 2022

Honouring All-Time Achievers



UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit awarded 29 women achievers from different professional backgrounds. They fell into the age group of 11 – 60 years.

The felicitated women included senior bureaucrat Tanu Kashyap, senior gynaecologist and philanthropist, Dr Preeti Jindal, senior journalist Priya Tandon, advocate Vasundhara, Dr Sonam Goyal (Dancer), entrepreneur Arti Mittal, Karamvir Kaur (builder), Neha Mandeep Puri, GM of Urban Melange magazine, fashion designer Prakriti Chawla, Komal Talwar; Shelja Gupta, architect, TV journalist Neha Sharma, among others.

"Women are an epitome of strength, empathy, compassion and sacrifice. They carry on so many roles of daughter, wife, mother and a professional," The Indian Express quoted Purohit as saying.

Raising Awareness About Cyber Security

Besides, a cyber team of Chandigarh Police also spread awareness about electronic security for women and distributed information handouts at different traffic junctions around the city. For the passer-by, a Nukkad Natak was performed on cyber security, in three places, including Punjab University, Sukhna Lake and Elante Mall.

From Mobile Mammography Vehicle To Planting Trees

Recognising the UN theme for Women's Day - 'Gender Equality Today for Sustainable Development Tomorrow', the department planted trees at the college.

The police also inaugurated a mobile mammography van from the Tera Hi Tera Foundation. The vehicle will visit different colleges during the week to raise awareness about breast cancer and osteoporosis among women.

