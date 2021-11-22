Centre, State Govt To Link Migrant Workers' Database With Job-Match Portal For Employment Opportunities

The central and the state government will be linking the database of the people working in the informal sector to a proposed job-matching portal, 'Unnati', to help them reach out to all the employment opportunities related to their work profile.

This will be inclusive of the blue-collar and grey-collar jobs and can be accessed by the candidates and the employers. Unnati will be functional in the next six to eight weeks with 400 occupational categories.

Record Registration

According to The Indian Express report, more than 8.43 crore workers have registered with their identity cards (Aadhaar) on the E-Shram portal; however, the Centre is working on establishing a synergy between the social security schemes, the government, NGOs, and the private sector.

According to the report, the government has set a target of 38-crore registrations. Once that is achieved, it will provide an insight into the number of migrant workers and those already registered with the organised sector.

After the registration is completed, tha data will be analysed to mark the difference between the home address and work address. If the work address is outside the hometown, one will fall under the migrant workers' category, a senior official told the media.

'Use Database To Identify And Hire'

"Say, for example, a municipality wants to engage masons or any other workers, they can use the database to identify and hire such workers for local projects," the official was quoted as saying.

