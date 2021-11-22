All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Centre, State Govt To Link Migrant Workers Database With Job-Match Portal For Employment Opportunities

Credits: Wikimedia 

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Centre, State Govt To Link Migrant Workers' Database With Job-Match Portal For Employment Opportunities

Devyani Madaik

Writer: Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

India,  22 Nov 2021 10:04 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

This will be inclusive of the blue-collar and grey-collar jobs and can be accessed by the candidates and the employers. The portal will be functional in the next six to eight weeks with 400 occupational categories.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The central and the state government will be linking the database of the people working in the informal sector to a proposed job-matching portal, 'Unnati', to help them reach out to all the employment opportunities related to their work profile.

This will be inclusive of the blue-collar and grey-collar jobs and can be accessed by the candidates and the employers. Unnati will be functional in the next six to eight weeks with 400 occupational categories.

Record Registration

According to The Indian Express report, more than 8.43 crore workers have registered with their identity cards (Aadhaar) on the E-Shram portal; however, the Centre is working on establishing a synergy between the social security schemes, the government, NGOs, and the private sector.

According to the report, the government has set a target of 38-crore registrations. Once that is achieved, it will provide an insight into the number of migrant workers and those already registered with the organised sector.

After the registration is completed, tha data will be analysed to mark the difference between the home address and work address. If the work address is outside the hometown, one will fall under the migrant workers' category, a senior official told the media.

'Use Database To Identify And Hire'

"Say, for example, a municipality wants to engage masons or any other workers, they can use the database to identify and hire such workers for local projects," the official was quoted as saying.

Also Read: 'No Concrete Announcements On Other Issues': After Farm Laws Repeal, Farmers Remind Centre Of 6 Demands

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Devyani Madaik
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Devyani Madaik
Centre 
State 
Migrant Workers 
Unnati 
E-shram portal 
employment opportunities 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X