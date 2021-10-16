All section
Caste discrimination
Celebrating Communal Harmony! Hindu, Muslim Women In Kolkata Participate In Sindur Khela Donning PPE Kits

Image Credits: Instagram/Calcutta Instagrammers

Uplifting
West Bengal,  16 Oct 2021 11:50 AM GMT

On the last day of Durga Puja, several women in Kolkata's south Dum Dum area from both the Hindu and Muslim community came forward to give a social message. The women took part in 'Sindur Khela' (a ritual where married women smear vermilion on Goddess Durga and each other ) wearing PPE kits.

The five-day-long festivities of Durga Puja come to an end with Vijaya Dashami on Friday, October 1. On the last day of Durga Puja, several women in Kolkata's south Dum Dum area came forward to give a social message. The women took part in 'Sindur Khela' (a ritual where married women smear vermilion on Goddess Durga and on each other) wearing PPE kits, The Free Press Journal reported.

The best part about the ritual was that not just Hindus but Muslim women of Amarpalli Sarbojanin Durga Puja Committee took part in the ritual to give out a strong example of communal harmony.

Videos Go Viral

Videos from Amarpalli Sarbojanin Durga Puja Committee went viral as the women there were seen playing with 'sindur' while wearing PPE kits.


A total of 52 women took part in the ritual wearing their safety kits, one puja member of the committee said.

"Our puja committee always gives strong social messages to the society. This year we gave two messages, one is protection from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the other is communal harmony," the organiser said.

As per the tradition, on Vijaya Dashami, Devi Durga is immersed in the River Ganga as people chant 'Asche bochhor abar hobe' (It'll happen again next year).

Also Read: Half Of COVID-19 Survivors Have Lingering Symptoms For 6 Months: Study

Durga Puja 
Communal Harmony 
Sidoor Khela 

