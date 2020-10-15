CBSE, Intel Set Guinness World Record For Maximum Users To Take Online Lesson In 24 hrs

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Intel India has set a Guinness World Record on Wednesday for the maximum users for online artificial intelligence (AI) lesson in 24 hours.



The feat was achieved during a virtual lesson on 'The Impact of AI and Key Considerations Around its Usage' attended by over 13,000 students from class 8 and above between October 13-14.

This training was also a part of the ongoing AI For Youth Virtual Symposium organised by Intel and CBSE.

For taking the leap ahead in India's digitisation journey, Artificial intelligence continues to be one of the most significant technologies of the future. It is vital to cultivate AI-readiness in the country by empowering students with the right skill set and mindset. By providing them with early training, it would be easier to develop Al-related skills in students.

"I congratulate CBSE and Intel on their commitment to nurturing the right AI-related skillset and mindset among school students under the AI For Youth programme, and setting a world-record along the way," said Biswajit Saha, Director, Training and Skill Education, CBSE.

The AI For Youth Virtual Symposium scheduled from October 13-17, is witnessing participation from students (class 8 and above), principals and teachers from all over the country. All those attending this symposium will be able to access sessions with national as well as international speakers in order to get diverse perspectives on the transformational power of AI, building digital readiness and democratising emerging technologies.

"The enthusiastic response to the virtual AI lesson from students across the country that helped set a record with Guinness World Records shows India's youth is engaged and eager to explore and innovate," said Shweta Khurana, Director, Global Partnerships and Initiatives at Intel as reported by The Times Of India.

The attendees of the symposium can also interact with presenters in order to join the experiential zone or attend any live webinars.