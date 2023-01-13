All section
In A Historic Feat, Captain Surbhi Jakhmola Becomes First Woman Officer Assigned To Foreign Assignment At BRO

Image Credits: Twitter/ BRO, Wikimedia

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

In A Historic Feat, Captain Surbhi Jakhmola Becomes First Woman Officer Assigned To Foreign Assignment At BRO

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

India,  13 Jan 2023 10:54 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Captain Surbhi Jakhmola has become the first woman officer to be posted on a foreign assignment at the Border Roads Organisation (BRO). The organisation looks after constructing and maintaining road networks along the country’s borders with neighbouring countries to support armed forces.

Captain Surbhi Jakhmola of the Indian Army's 117 Engineer Regiment has become the country's first woman officer to be posted on a foreign assignment at the Border Roads Organisation (BRO). According to the officials at BRO, the female officer will be sent to Bhutan to implement actions under Project Dantak.

BRO constructs and maintains the road networks along the border of Indian territory with neighbouring countries. It operates intending to strengthen and support the Indian armed forces. The organisation always extends support to armed forces, especially in any order of battle.

Towards Women Empowerment

The BRO came under the Ministry of Defence in 2015 to improve border connectivity. The exceptional feat achieved by Captain Surbhi at BRO comes days after the Indian Air Force (IAF) deployed woman fighter pilot squadron leader Avani Chaturvedi to the neighbouring country Japan for exercising Veer Guardian 2023.

It will be conducted from January 16 to 26 at Hyakuri Air Base and its nearby regions. One of the country's first three women fighter pilots and a Su-30MKI fighter pilot, Squadron leader Avani Chaturvedi will depart for Japan to participate in the exercise soon.

After the exceptional feat of Avani Chaturvedi in IAF and Shiva Chauhan, who was deployed in the world's highest battlefield, Siachen Glacier, Indian Army's Captain Surbhi Jakhmola has proved her mettle.

Before her professional career, she also achieved several milestones in her educational career. Captain Surbhi has an all-India rank of 3 in Civil Engineering- Short Service Commission.

Noting down the achievement, the BRO took to Twitter and wrote, "In another first and a landmark initiative towards women empowerment, Captain Surbhi Jakhmola, an Indian Army officer from 117 Engineer Regiment stands posted to @BROindia Project Dantak in Bhutan. She is the first woman officer to be posted on foreign assignment in BRO."

Women In Armed Forces

According to the official statement of the government presented in the lower house of the parliament during the winter season of 2022, the percentage of women officers in the Indian armed forces has increased significantly.

The statement highlights that Indian Air Force has the highest number of women officers, around 14 per cent of the total officers. Followed by the Indian Navy, which has six per cent of women officers and the Indian Army, which accounts for around four per cent of women officers.

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
Captain Surbhi Jakhmola 
BRO 
Bhutan 
Project Dantak 

