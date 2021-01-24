400 Children With Cancer Across India Continue Education On Tablets

As the COVID-19 pandemic forced schools to remain shut, many classrooms turned virtual. Lending a hand amid the stressful period, CanKids KidsCan, the National Society for Change for Childhood Cancer in India distributed tablets to around 400 children suffering from cancer across 17 hospitals in the country.

The society did this to help the children continue their education online.

Meena Abrol, Head of Education at CanKids said, "We are dedicated to educating young childhood cancer warriors to tackle any challenges coming their way with a positive attitude. For quite some time, the panel of experienced teachers at CanShala was brainstorming on many ways to create a link between kids and their classes so that their academic progress does not come to a halt because of COVID-19 induced lockdowns and other restrictions."

"We have provided tabs with in-built content and applications like Diksha, other state government educational apps and our own Non-Formal & Therapeutic Education Curriculum, including Google Meet, Google classroom, Google drive, Zoom video conferencing App and MS office, with one year of internet connectivity," she added, as reported by The New Indian Express.

Cankids Chairman Poonam Bagai also mentioned that the scholarship policy of the organization was revised in order to include the distribution of tablets. She also iterated how the universal push towards online education has provided the kids with cancer a great opportunity to be able to learn even during the time of their treatment.

Adding to her statement, she mentioned that from next year, efforts are going to be made to make sure that each and every child with cancer has access to a device so that their education isn't put a halt while undergoing treatment.

Gaurav Garg, a blood cancer survivor said that he lost four years of schooling because of cancer treatment. "I would have been in Class 10 this year, but am in Class 5. I don't want to miss even one day of school now," he said.

