Kindness Matters! Businessman Offers Ride To Migrant Boy Kicked By Youth For Leaning On His Car

The video of a migrant boy getting brutally kicked by a man for leaning on his car created quite a stir on social media last week. It drew the attention of prominent politicians and netizens, who ensured that the boy received due justice and protection from the legal system. The incident had, however, left the migrant family wanting to leave for their hometown for the sake of their children. Around this time, an act of kindness knocked on their doors in the form of a businessman who showed that goodness still exists in the state.

A Drive To Remember

Ganesh, the six-year-old migrant boy from Rajasthan, is a familiar face to many by now due to a viral video that showed him getting brutally kicked by a man in the Thalassery district of Kerala. While the video brought in huge outrage against the man, it also drew concerns and sympathies for the migrant boy who was attacked for the most absurd reason. Among those who reached out to ensure the child was doing well was a Kottayam-based jewellery group owner, Tony Varkichan.

He reached out to the family and offered them a drive around in his luxury car for several hours. Ganesh and his family were beyond excited to experience their first car ride and were seen touring around Kozhikode city by joyously poking their heads out the sunroof of the car. A report by the New Indian Express quoted Tony saying, "After the video of the six-year-old boy being brutally kicked by a young man for leaning on his car went viral on social media, we couldn't hold back as the incident touched our hearts." Adding to this, he said that the happiness of the family while stepping into the car was one of the most precious moments he would cherish in his entire life.

After the drive, Tony and the family spent some quality time together, and he extended support to them in the form of good food, clothes and financial support for the next few months. Tony also stated that initially, the plan was to drive the family in the car to their native place, but they couldn't execute the plan owing to some technical issues.

A report by the Deccan Herald quoted Ganesh's family saying that they had come to Kerala to earn some money for their survival, but their safety and survival were put into question after the incident. With the act of kindness extended by the businessman, they once again feel welcomed into the state.

Story Behind Viral Incident

The incident in the video reportedly occurred on November 3 in Thalassery. The accused, Mohammed Shihshad, was repeatedly seen kicking Ganesh for having playfully leaned on his car. While the boy stood shell-shocked without entirely understanding why he was being kicked, many local people came to his rescue and questioned the man for his inhuman act. Shihshad was heard justifying the act by saying that the boy was seen standing next to his vehicle for quite some time.

After the CCTV footage of the shocking incident was released, many news media platforms and social media pages took it up to demand action from the officials. Many, including education minister V Sivankutty, health minister Veena George, and so on, condemned Shihshad's act by posting their thoughts on their official handles. Sivankutty, through a Facebook post, called the act cruel and assured that "all legal action will be ensured" so that such incidents do not get repeated. The health minister, too, extended the ministry's support to the boy and said that the boy would be provided with all forms of legal and other aid to fight their case.

A case was then registered on the basis of a complaint filed by the boy's mother, and the 20-year-old accused was taken into custody on the charges of IPC 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt). The injured child was taken to a nearby hospital for his treatment and recovered in good health.

