Hubballi Businessman Offers Air Ticket To Skilled Technicians To Return To Work

Following the COVID-19 lockdown, thousands of daily wage labourers migrated to their hometowns. Some on foot, some on cycle, while some others by trains spending their months of savings.

But as the economic activities are resuming workers again have to go back to their workplaces. In order to resume operations in his shoe leather factory situated in Hubballi, an industrialist has offered air tickets to bring back technicians from West Bengal and Tamil Nadu so that work can be resumed. The businessman was unable to resume operations in his factory because of the unavailability of skilled technicians.

Chandrakanth Gadikar invested nearly ₹1 crore to start the factory at Gamanagatti and Tarihal industrial areas located in Hubballi. The construction work and machinery installation work was completed in February. Following the circumstances in the pandemic, he had to stop operations in his factory and work got disrupted.



After the lockdown was eased, Gadikar wanted to resume operations, but not without the technicians. To resume work, he offered air tickets to five of the technicians to come to Hubballi. While three of them will land in Bengaluru from Kolkata in this week, two will arrive from Chennai in the upcoming weeks.



Gadikar shares that there were 30 people in the factory. As there are no local skilled technicians available to operate leather related machinery, he employed five of them hailing from other states. He plans that once all these technicians resume work, they will now train locals to operate the machinery so that emergency situations could be navigated.

