This Gujarat Businessman Adopts 300 Girls, Performs Their Kanyadaan At Mass Wedding

Caste discrimination
Uplifting
Pratibha Sahu

6 Dec 2021

AAP leader and Sawani group chairman, Mahesh Sawani organised a mass marriage where as many as 300 women, including 103 who lost their parents, from different communities across the state tied the knot.

In a heartwarming gesture, a businessman hailing from Gujarat's Surat organised a mass marriage where as many as 300 women, including 103 who lost their parents, from different communities across the state tied the knot. The ceremony took place on December 4 and 5.

AAP leader and Sawani group chairman, Mahesh Sawani has been making headlines for adopting orphaned girls and hosting their wedding ceremony. Every year he performs the ritual of marrying his adopted daughters in a mass marriage function and performing Kanyadaan for each one of them.

The rituals were reportedly held as per the couples' respective religious practises, for which priests were invited from the Hindu, Muslim, Christian, and Sikh communities.

Mass Marriage Ceremony Every Year

The businessman's family organises the mass marriage ceremony, each year, with great pomp and show. Rituals like Mehandi and Haldi were also performed in presence of Sawani colleagues. As per reports, he had invited AAP leader and Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia to grace the event.

Also Read: Fighting Against All Odds, Kerala's Kattunayakan Tribal Girl Becomes First To Get Engineering Degree

