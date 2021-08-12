Bundelkhand Girl Shines Golden With 100% In Class 12th Board Exams, Aspires To Become IAS Officer

In an extraordinary feat, Class 12 student Ansuiya from Badera village in Mahoba district of Uttar Pradesh secured 599 out of 600 marks. Her percentage for Class 12 boards was 99.8 per cent, whereas when counted amongst the best of five, she had scored a perfect 100 per cent.

Her mother, Rati Bai and father, Laxmi Prasad, are delighted that their daughter has passed the examination but had little idea of their youngest daughter has achieved.

First In Family To Clear Study Till Class 12th

She had scored 99 out of 100 in Political Science and had managed a perfect 100 in English, History, Geography, Hindi and Painting. The Indian Express reported Ansuiya was the first person in her family to have cleared Class 12.

She said, "My parents are happy, but they do not realise how valuable this achievement of mine is. Parents in cities value it". She further added that some people near her village have also heard about her achievement, but they are yet to comprehend the value of this result.

Ansuiya's father worked part-time as a farmer and part-time as a labourer while his mother was a homemaker. She has four brothers and two sisters. Her three elder brothers studied till Class 8 and then dropped out of school to form the family's financial support. On the other hand, her sisters have never been to school. Her younger brother had just given his Class 12 exams.

Dreams Of Clearing UPSC

Ansuiya had scored 98.2 per cent in her class 10 and said that she was very nervous when her class 12 results were announced. She said that she had hoped to improve his previous score but never expected 599 out of 600. She was an all-rounder in school, and was part of the basketball team, music band and enjoyed painting.

She credited her boarding school, primary school teachers and her parents for this tremendous feat. She also plans of clearing the Union Public Services Examination and becoming an IAS officer.

