HeroCaste discrimination
BRO Officers Turn Teachers For Poor Children, Set Up Makeshift Schools Near Indo-China Border

Image Credits: Hindustan Times

Uplifting
BRO Officers Turn Teachers For Poor Children, Set Up Makeshift Schools Near Indo-China Border

18 Aug 2021

Posted in the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand, the two BRO officers started the initiative about three weeks ago to keep the kids indulged after their parents go to work.

To serve the underprivileged children across the Indo-China border, two officers of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) are running a makeshift school for the kids of workers involved in a road development project at an altitude of about 12,000 ft.

Posted in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand, the two BRO officers-Junior Engineer Rahul Yadav and Subedar Sandesh Pawar started the initiative about three weeks ago while being deployed in BRO's Shivalik road project near the Indo-China border.

Keeping The Kids Indulged

"The purpose of this initiative is to keep the kids indulged after their parents go to work," Rahul Yadav told Hindustan Times.

"After their parents used to leave for the worksite, these children used to run behind army vehicles or play on the roads full of traffic, putting their lives at risk. Initially, we asked one of the female workers to look after the children, but she failed. Then we decided to start a makeshift institute to keep them busy," Yadav added.

Joined by Subedar Pawar later, Yadav said that they have been able to make three makeshift schools in areas like Jangla, Hondoligarh, and Neelapani, which are close to the international border. He said that the schools are running under tents, and boulders are used as seats for the kids.

Learning From Scratch

The officers-turned-teachers said that the children, a total of 75, had to be taught everything from scratch since they have remained cut off from society.

The kids are taught Hindi and English alphabets and imparted basic lessons on identifying various fruits, vegetables, and animals. The teachers shared that dates and events of national importance are also taught. The duo has involved few workers too who are educated to some extent to teach these children.

The classes begin from 8 in the morning and continue till noon. After a two-hour break, the classes resume from 2 pm- 4 pm.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh: Doctor Works Round-The-Clock For 2 Yrs Amid Pandemic, Hospital Lab Named After His Mother For Selfless Service

