All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Flying Toward Inclusivity! This Global Airways Introduces Hijab & Jumpsuits For Their Cabin Crew, Know More

Image Credits: Logos WorldTwitter/@iamsulemanraza

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Flying Toward Inclusivity! This Global Airways Introduces Hijab & Jumpsuits For Their Cabin Crew, Know More

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Writer: Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Others/World,  9 Jan 2023 1:07 PM GMT

Editor : Jayali Wavhal | 

Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Digital Editor

She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.

See article by Jayali Wavhal

Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

The revamped uniform set introduced by the British Airways comes along with the tunic and hijab as an additional option. This marks the first time in 20 years that the airlines have brought changes to their uniform.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The cabin crew of British Airways, who are traditionally seen in the trademark three-piece trouser and skirt sets, will now be greeting passengers with a renewed look. The airlines, in a unique initiative, will feature jumpsuits, tunics, and hijabs as additional options to choose from apart from the usual set of uniforms. This would mark the first time in nearly two decades that the airline will be revamping its signature uniform style. It has also set waves of positive change in terms of inclusivity within the otherwise streamlined industry.

Adapting To Changing Times

The UK airline is globally synonymous with its uniform and colours and has not redesigned its uniform since 2004. However, as times have changed, the airlines, too, have decided to move ahead and introduce a set of new elements in their uniform. Female cabin crew with the airlines would now get to choose from a range of options from dresses, skirts, trousers, jumpsuits, and even a hijab. It would carry the airline's classic colour palette in the form of a navy jacquard fabric with red accents at the sleeves, plus a red scarf with wavy designs in blue and white. Meanwhile, the male cabin crew would have a tailored three-piece to suit up in.

This new collection was curated over a five-year-long project with the British fashion designer Ozwald Boateng. British airlines have been working on the uniform release for the past few years, but it was delayed and had to be postponed due to the Covid pandemic. Every member of the carrier's 30,000 frontline staff, from engineers to ground handlers, would be seen wearing the revamped uniform set starting from the summer of 2023.

A Uniform They Would Be "Proud To Wear"

A report by the Indian Express quoted British Airways' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sean Doyle saying, "Our uniform is an iconic representation of our brand, something that will carry us into our future, representing the very best of modern Britain and helping us deliver a great British original service for our customers." He further added that the uniform collection has been about their "people" from the very start. To ensure that the staff's ideas reflect in the uniform, the airlines took the help of over 1,500 staff to curate it. About 50 workshops, prototype feedback, and garment trials later, they unanimously decided upon an "iconic collection that will stand the test of time.

The airlines also wanted to ensure that their staff would be proud of the uniform they'd don to represent the brand. True enough to the statement, the uniform stands for the diversity they carry and carries a design that features an airwave pattern that represents the movement of air over an aircraft wing. Designer Boateng took great care in this deal and reflected his inspiration in the designs. Furthermore, as 90 per cent of the uniform material is a fabric blend made from recycled polyester, the employees can get to recycle or donate their old uniform while picking the new uniform.

The newest incorporation of the tunic and hijab with the uniform has been described by the company as an "airline first."

Earlier, in November, the UK carrier had also made certain rules flexible and permitted employees to wear mascara, false eyelashes, earrings, and carry accessories, including handbags. The male crew were allowed to have their hair up in "man-buns," and nail polish was allowed for all genders.

Also Read: Passenger Care Or PR Stunt? Delayed Response To Woman's Traumatic Experience With Air India Raises Uproar

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
,
Editor : Jayali Wavhal
,
Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
British Airways 
Cabin Crew 
Uniform 
Hijab 
inclusivity 
Cabin crew uniform 
Tunics 

Must Reads

Unrelated Images Viral As Damage To Vande Bharat Express After Stone Pelting Incident
Flying Toward Inclusivity! This Global Airways Introduces Hijab & Jumpsuits For Their Cabin Crew, Know More
Rainbow Soars Higher! Despite Chilly Winter, Delhi Pride Walk Sees Hundreds Of Members & Allies Participate
'Police Ki Pathshala': Prayagraj Police Raises Awareness Via Social Media To Alert Citizens Against Cybercrimes
Similar Posts
Daughter Of Cancer-Diagnosed Auto Driver Set To Become First Woman Agniveer From Chhattisgarh
Uplifting

Daughter Of Cancer-Diagnosed Auto Driver Set To Become First Woman 'Agniveer' From Chhattisgarh

The Logical Indian Crew
Flying Higher! Meet Avani Chaturvedi, IAFs First Woman Fighter Pilot To Lead Multinational Air Exercise
Uplifting

Flying Higher! Meet Avani Chaturvedi, IAF's First Woman Fighter Pilot To Lead Multinational Air...

The Logical Indian Crew
A True Role Model: Indian Woman Shares Story Of Iron Lady Of Pakistan, Inspires Netizens Across Boundaries
Uplifting

'A True Role Model': Indian Woman Shares Story Of 'Iron Lady Of Pakistan', Inspires Netizens Across...

The Logical Indian Crew
Visually Impaired 18-Year-Old School Girl Strikes Gold With Javelin At National Athletics Championships
Uplifting

Visually Impaired 18-Year-Old School Girl Strikes Gold With Javelin At National Athletics...

The Logical Indian Crew
Connecting Communities: This 90-Year-Old Journalist Hand-Delivers Newspapers In Remote Desert Of South Africa
Uplifting

Connecting Communities: This 90-Year-Old Journalist Hand-Delivers Newspapers In Remote Desert Of...

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2023 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X