Flying Toward Inclusivity! This Global Airways Introduces Hijab & Jumpsuits For Their Cabin Crew, Know More

The cabin crew of British Airways, who are traditionally seen in the trademark three-piece trouser and skirt sets, will now be greeting passengers with a renewed look. The airlines, in a unique initiative, will feature jumpsuits, tunics, and hijabs as additional options to choose from apart from the usual set of uniforms. This would mark the first time in nearly two decades that the airline will be revamping its signature uniform style. It has also set waves of positive change in terms of inclusivity within the otherwise streamlined industry.

Adapting To Changing Times

The UK airline is globally synonymous with its uniform and colours and has not redesigned its uniform since 2004. However, as times have changed, the airlines, too, have decided to move ahead and introduce a set of new elements in their uniform. Female cabin crew with the airlines would now get to choose from a range of options from dresses, skirts, trousers, jumpsuits, and even a hijab. It would carry the airline's classic colour palette in the form of a navy jacquard fabric with red accents at the sleeves, plus a red scarf with wavy designs in blue and white. Meanwhile, the male cabin crew would have a tailored three-piece to suit up in.

This new collection was curated over a five-year-long project with the British fashion designer Ozwald Boateng. British airlines have been working on the uniform release for the past few years, but it was delayed and had to be postponed due to the Covid pandemic. Every member of the carrier's 30,000 frontline staff, from engineers to ground handlers, would be seen wearing the revamped uniform set starting from the summer of 2023.

Thank you @British_Airways for this bold move under the flagship of diversity, equity and inclusion.



Companies take for granted the capital value of the 2 billion Muslims globally. Catering to their #DEI needs can be very lucrative for companies. #inclusion #equity #diversity pic.twitter.com/WkibeWUum2 — Dr. Debbie Almontaser (@DebbiAlmontaser) January 8, 2023

A Uniform They Would Be "Proud To Wear"

A report by the Indian Express quoted British Airways' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sean Doyle saying, "Our uniform is an iconic representation of our brand, something that will carry us into our future, representing the very best of modern Britain and helping us deliver a great British original service for our customers." He further added that the uniform collection has been about their "people" from the very start. To ensure that the staff's ideas reflect in the uniform, the airlines took the help of over 1,500 staff to curate it. About 50 workshops, prototype feedback, and garment trials later, they unanimously decided upon an "iconic collection that will stand the test of time.

The airlines also wanted to ensure that their staff would be proud of the uniform they'd don to represent the brand. True enough to the statement, the uniform stands for the diversity they carry and carries a design that features an airwave pattern that represents the movement of air over an aircraft wing. Designer Boateng took great care in this deal and reflected his inspiration in the designs. Furthermore, as 90 per cent of the uniform material is a fabric blend made from recycled polyester, the employees can get to recycle or donate their old uniform while picking the new uniform.

The newest incorporation of the tunic and hijab with the uniform has been described by the company as an "airline first."

For the first time in nearly 20 years, British Airways has unveiled a new uniform. Female cabin crew will be able to wear jumpsuits, which the company describes as an "airline first". The airline has also included a tunic and hijab option for female cabin crew. pic.twitter.com/hZpTbxZW1b — Economy.pk (@pk_economy) January 9, 2023

Earlier, in November, the UK carrier had also made certain rules flexible and permitted employees to wear mascara, false eyelashes, earrings, and carry accessories, including handbags. The male crew were allowed to have their hair up in "man-buns," and nail polish was allowed for all genders.

