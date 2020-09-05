Eight-Yr-Old Indian Boy Donates $2,500 Prize Money To UNICEF, Wins Hearts Online

An eight-year-old Indian boy is winning hearts online after he donated all the prize money he won for his coronavirus-themed animation to UNICEF for its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Abhijay Potluri, who is fond of computer programming, recently participated in and won the competition for coming up with his own moving animation titled "Conquer Corona". A video interview with UNICEF's Executive Director Henrietta H Fore and the boy has also gone viral on social media. Sharing the video on Twitter, Fore said, "Young people around the world are doing all they can to support their communities during this difficult time. I was so inspired to meet one such young person, 8-year-old Abhijay, who recently won an award for his COVID-19 animation."

"When the lockdown started, I had lots of free time and in that free time, one of my favourite things to do was computer programming. I thought of using my programming skills to make an animation and raise awareness," Potluri said in the video. Speaking about why he donated the money, the boy said, "I saw certain UNICEF videos and my heart really sank. I saw kids who didn't even have a home, water and food. I just hope my donation will help in a little way." "Children like award-winning Abhijay are an inspiration to us all in the fight against COVID-19," said UNICEF in a social media post. Since the video went viral, netizens have been showering praise on the inspiring boy's gesture. "So amazing! #YoungChangemakers are shaping the future not matter their localities! Together we can make a whole difference post #COVID19 crisis," said one user.

