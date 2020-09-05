Uplifting

Eight-Yr-Old Indian Boy Donates $2,500 Prize Money To UNICEF, Wins Hearts Online

Abhijay Potluri, who is fond of computer programming, recently participated in and won the competition for coming up with his own moving animation titled “Conquer Corona”.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   5 Sep 2020 4:29 AM GMT
Writer : Reethu Ravi | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Rajath Arkasali Arkasali
Eight-Yr-Old Indian Boy Donates $2,500 Prize Money To UNICEF, Wins Hearts Online

Image Credits: Abhijay Potluri/Facebook, Youth Today

An eight-year-old Indian boy is winning hearts online after he donated all the prize money he won for his coronavirus-themed animation to UNICEF for its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Abhijay Potluri, who is fond of computer programming, recently participated in and won the competition for coming up with his own moving animation titled "Conquer Corona".

A video interview with UNICEF's Executive Director Henrietta H Fore and the boy has also gone viral on social media.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Fore said, "Young people around the world are doing all they can to support their communities during this difficult time. I was so inspired to meet one such young person, 8-year-old Abhijay, who recently won an award for his COVID-19 animation."

"When the lockdown started, I had lots of free time and in that free time, one of my favourite things to do was computer programming. I thought of using my programming skills to make an animation and raise awareness," Potluri said in the video.

Speaking about why he donated the money, the boy said, "I saw certain UNICEF videos and my heart really sank. I saw kids who didn't even have a home, water and food. I just hope my donation will help in a little way."

"Children like award-winning Abhijay are an inspiration to us all in the fight against COVID-19," said UNICEF in a social media post.

Since the video went viral, netizens have been showering praise on the inspiring boy's gesture.

"So amazing! #YoungChangemakers are shaping the future not matter their localities! Together we can make a whole difference post #COVID19 crisis," said one user.

"Kudos Abhijay! You are an inspiring n kind hearted young man!" said another user.

Also Read: US: Thousands Apply To Adopt Nine-Yr-Old Boy In Foster Care After His Heartbreaking Plea For A Family

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Reethu Ravi

Reethu Ravi

Trainee Digital Journalist

Usually found between the pages of a book or contemplating the nuances of the universe. But mostly, I tell stories.

Prateek Gautam

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

I'm a free soul with the firm belief that journalism, apart from politics, should stand for social cause and environment.

Rajath Arkasali Arkasali

Rajath Arkasali Arkasali

contributor

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian