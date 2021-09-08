All section
Naav Ki Pathshala: Teachers Conduct Free Classes On Boat Amid Floods In Bihar

Image Credits: The New Indian Express

'Naav Ki Pathshala': Teachers Conduct Free Classes On Boat Amid Floods In Bihar

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Bihar,  8 Sep 2021 10:15 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal 

Ravindra Kumar Mandal (30), Pankaj Kumar Sah (26) and Kundan Kumar Sah (36) give free tutorials to around 40 children studying from class 1 to 10 in the fully submerged Singhala tola of Manihari sub-division.

Floods caused by incessant rains in Bihar have added to the miseries of teachers and students in the state, who have been left with no other option than to avoid the half-submerged buildings.

As schools in the Manihari area of Katihar district in Bihar are closed, three teachers have come to the rescue in such a distressing situation and made sure the studies are not compromised, News18 reported.

The teachers, all postgraduates in different subjects, have come together and started imparting education to children by holding classes in the flood-hit areas of Katihar on a boat.

Named 'Naav ki Pathshala,' Ravindra Kumar Mandal (30), Pankaj Kumar Sah (26) and Kundan Kumar Sah (36) give free tutorials to around 40 children studying from class 1 to 10 in the fully submerged Singhala tola of Manihari sub-division. Among them, 12 are set to appear in their class 10 examinations next year.

"The whole area is inundated. With no other alternative, we started this initiative. Floodwaters are there for half a year. We can not afford to skip classes. We will continue taking classes on boats till the water remains," Pankaj Kumar told ANI.


Classes Conducted Free Of Cost

Located along the Ganga, the Manihari sub-division in Katihar district battled flood fury every year. The floods have ravaged many districts in the state, forcing thousands to flee their homes and take shelter in refugee camps.

The trio also runs a coaching centre where they do not charge a single penny from students. "At the coaching centre, we don't charge any tuition fee from Class 1 to 10," said Mandal, as quoted by The New Indian Express.

He added that all safety measures are taken into consideration while conducting the classes. However, the authorities sent an official letter to the trio and advised them to conduct classes in dryland rather than on a boat for safety purposes.

According to Mandal, the motive behind providing free teaching is to make the students educational empowered. Besides taking classes, the teachers also help the students by providing necessary stationery items like pencils.

Also Read: Bengaluru: Pothole Claims Life Of 75-Yr-Old Differently-Abled Man


