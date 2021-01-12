Mumbai: Dumping Site Converted Into Garden By Municipal Body

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has converted a massive plot of land which was being used to dump garbage into a garden. The land located in Malad, Mumbai, was full of encroachments.

Named after Dr APJ Kalam, the garden which is spread over an area of 2.75 square feet has been planted with over 4,000 saplings.

For renovating the dumping site into a beautiful garden, the BMC removed over 500 hutments from the plot located on Marve Road.

The plot which was used as a dumping site was taken over by the civic body in 2002 and was unused, informed the BMC officials.

After creating a wonderful garden with proper facilities, it has now become popular among the residents of Malad West area.

A senior civic official informed that inside the garden, pathways for walkers were created. Apart from this, the authorities have also installed a gazebo and even constructed a toilet for visitors.

"There were around 550 hutments which were removed in 2014. Now, there is a 2km long mud pathway. Because of the different varieties of trees, many of which are medicinal, many botany students also visit the garden. It is very popular among butterfly watchers and bird watchers too," the official said as reported by The Times Of India.

Around 37 varieties of trees were planted to turn the site into a forest garden. The officials informed that the garden, opened in 2017, has become functional with fully grown trees.

