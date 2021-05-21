Metroman Sreedharan Fulfills Poll Promise Despite Loss, Gets Power Connection For SC Families

Metroman E Sreedharan, a BJP candidate, lost the recently conducted assembly polls from Kerala's Palakkad constituency but turned good on his poll promise that he had made to his voters.

The 88-year-old BJP candidate had promised the residents of the Maduraveeran colony that they would be getting power connections even if he loses the election. A group of residents sought his help with the complaint that certain families belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) in Ward 3 were living without electricity while it was cut for others due to non-payment of the bills.

Remaining true to his words, Sreedharan, even after losing against Congress candidate Shafi Parambil with a margin of 4,000 votes, wrote a cheque ₹81,525 in the name of Assistant Engineer, KSEB, Kalpathy, for the payment of the arrears of these families.

Additionally, 11 other Scheduled Caste families will also be getting new power connections in the colony, reported The New Indian Express.

An engineer by profession, Sreedharan is popularly known as 'Metroman' for his significant contribution in transforming the public transport services in the country particularly with the Delhi Metro.

