All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Encouraging Entrepreneurship! BITS Pilani Allows Students To Take A Year Off To Build Their Startups

Image Credit- Jagran, Freepik

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Encouraging Entrepreneurship! BITS Pilani Allows Students To Take A Year Off To Build Their Startups

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

India,  3 Nov 2022 5:44 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

BITS shared a policy document with its students, which stated, "In case (a) student intends to take a year off to pursue entrepreneurship on a full-time basis, his application would be routed through the dean for approval."

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

In an encouraging move to stimulate entrepreneurship in India, the deemed university in Rajasthan, Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, has allowed its students and faculty members to take up to a year off to embark on their own ventures.

BITS shared a policy document with its students, which stated, "In case (a) student intends to take a year off to pursue entrepreneurship on a full-time basis, his application would be routed through the dean for approval…," as per a report by Times Now.

Furthermore, the policy document allows students pursuing entrepreneurial ventures to make use of their address in the university to register their company with due permission. The facility is available to those students whose firms have been financed and incubated by the official tech-business incubator at BITS Pilani, Pilani Innovation & Entrepreneurship Development Society (PIEDS).

How Are People Reacting To BITS New Move?

Prafful Billore, the founder of MBA Chaiwala, lauded the university's move and took to Twitter, "A true instance of positive change! Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani said it would allow students and faculty members to take up to a year off to start their own ventures."

Udit Goenka, the founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at PitchGround & Firstsales.io wrote on Twitter, "BITS Pilani now allows students to take a year off to build their startup. What a move 🤯".

Where Do BITS Stand Comparing To IITs?

In India, the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) dominates the startup and unicorn ecosystems; however, with the recent move, BITS is also taking on the IITs.

As per reports, at least one founder of more than 73 of the country's over 100 unicorns came from one of 23 IITs. Furthermore, as per Tracxn Technologies data, BITS alums have founded more than 900 startups, with over 13 making it to the list of Indian unicorns.

Also Read: Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Pats Odisha's Kuni Dehury And IIT Bhubaneswar For Their Outstanding Innovations

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
BITS Pilani 
Birla Institute of Technology and Science 
Entrepreneurship 
Startups 
Unicorns 

Must Reads

Revisiting Forgotten Revolution Of Bhil Tribes & Horrors of Mangarh Massacre
Child Rights Body Issues Notice To Delhi Government To Shut Schools Until Air Quality Improves
World Mourns Demise Of Grande Dame: Ela Bhatt, Founder Of SEWA & Womens Rights Activist Passes Away At Age 89
Acts Of Mutual Love Between Minor Couple Not Sexual Assault Under POCSO: Meghalaya HC
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X