HeroCaste discrimination
Bihar Teacher Encouraging Girls Education In Race For National Award 2021

Image Credits: The New Indian Express

Bihar Teacher Encouraging Girls' Education In Race For National Award 2021

Bihar,  20 Aug 2021 8:09 AM GMT

Chandana Dutt is one of the 44 individuals selected from across the country for the National Teacher Award 2021. The prestigious award honours the unique contribution of the teachers in uplifting the students' lives.

Chandana Dutt, a teacher from Bihar's Madhubani district, has brought laurels to the state by getting selected for the prestigious National Teacher Award 2021. She is one of the 44 individuals selected from across the country for the prestigious award that honours the unique contribution of the teachers.

The 47-year-old has encouraged parents to get their daughters educated since she joined the profession in 2005.

"There was no girl child in the schools when I joined as an English teacher. There was no response when I enquired about it. So, before and after my school hours, I used to visit the nearby locality and wanted residents to respond to my campaign to send their daughters to school," Dutt told The New Indian Express.

After putting in a lot of effort, currently, the number of girls enrolled in Dutt's school have surpassed the number of boys. Around 60 per cent of around 850 students in the school are girls, mostly from minority communities and low-income families, while the rest 40 per cent are boys.

Dutt has also paid attention to ensuring that her students engage in extra-curricular activities. She trains students in Madhubani painting —an art form practised in the Mithila region of the state.

She has also been instrumental in mobilising community-led efforts by getting as many as 400 women to volunteer for a blood donation campaign in a single day, during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. She has also mentored some physically challenged students. Dutt was recently awarded for promoting education in Maithali and writing in the language.

Hari Das Sharma From Bihar Also Selected

On the other hand, Hari Das Sharma, the headmaster of R K Middle School in Bihar's Kaimur, is another teacher who has made the state proud and has been selected for the prestigious award. He has been constantly striving to improve the overall quality of education in the district.

Other teachers have been selected from states like Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Odisha, Sikkim, Rajasthan, and Gujarat.

All the 44 teachers will be honoured by President Ram Nath Kovind during an event in New Delhi, the Ministry of Education announced on Wednesday. Each of them will get a medal, a certificate and a cash reward.

According to the Additional Chief Secretary of the Education Department Sanjay Kumar, a total of 74 names from Bihar were forwarded for this award, after which six names were selected and forwarded to the Union Ministry of Education.

Also Read: 'Education On Wheels': Mumbai Man Turns Bus Into School For Underprivileged Kids


