Uplifting

Atmanirbhar Bihar Villagers Construct Bridge Through Donations After Facing Government Apathy For 30 Years

According to reports, with the completion of the bridge, the distance between the two villages would be significantly reduced to just one kilometre from 15kms.

The Logical Indian Crew
Bihar   |   18 Sep 2020 1:05 PM GMT / Updated : 2020-09-18T18:54:42+05:30
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Atmanirbhar Bihar Villagers Construct Bridge Through Donations After Facing Government Apathy For 30 Years

Image Credit: Times of India

Residents of Budhaul village in Bihar's Gaya district have successfully completed the construction of a bridge that was reportedly pending since 1992.

The 110 feet long and 12 feet wide bridge now connects two villages, Budhaul in Wazirganj and Madardih in Atri block, both falling under the same district.

According to reports, with the completion of the river, the distance between the two villages would be significantly reduced to just one kilometre from 15 km. The villagers had been facing challenges to cross the river, especially during the rainy season.


"Our demand is pending since 1992. Last year, three people died including two girls from drowning. Students, farmers were also facing problems to cross the rivers which is why we had taken that task," one of the villagers told ANI.

Block development officer (BDO) Wazirganj Anand Prakash stated that villagers had completed the construction with shramdaan (voluntary labour) and pooling of their financial resources at the community level.

"Administration sanction for the work would have been required only when government fund was involved but the work has been done from the mutual donation," he said, reported the Times of India.

"As the bridge is complete now, it will become convenient to cross the river. It would save their time and energy to cover a longer distance," said Lakshmikant Pyarelal, Mukhia of Amaithi panchayat under which Budhaul village falls.

One of the villagers also told the publication that a meeting of Mahapanchayat was called and it was decided to take the matter in their own hands after years of neglect. The villagers contributed to arranging the construction materials and the work was started on August 30. He further added that more than 100 villagers of the nearby villages contributed their labour voluntarily.

Also Read: 'City Tales' Is A KNMA Curated Exhibition To Encourage A #FrameOfMind That Observes Art

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Journalist

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

Shubhendu, the quint essential news junky, the man who loves science and politics in equal measure and offers the complete contrast to it by being a fan of urdu poetry as well.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Creative Producer

" An engineer by profession, Abhishek is the creative producer of the team, graphic designing is his passion and travelling his get away. In more ways than one, he makes the content visually appealing."

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian