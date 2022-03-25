Bihar: Murder Accused Prisoner Cracks IIT Admission Test With 54th Rank; Aspires To Join IIT-Roorkee

An undertrial prisoner in Bihar's Nawada sub-jail has cleared the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), held on February 13, in New Delhi. The inmate bagged the 54th position at the national level.

The inmate, Suraj Kumar Yadav, aspires to become a scientist and contribute to national development, the Times of India reported.

Guidance From Authorities

Nawada jail superintendent Abhishek Pandey said that he had observed Suraj's keen interest in studies and had encouraged him to take the exam. Pandey had also provided the inmate with necessary books.

The superintendent made a special arrangement for Suraj's food and guided him personally to clear the exam. He was granted a month's parole by the court to appear for the examination.

Accused In Murder Case

The young man has been jailed in a murder case of one of his co-villager and neighbour, Sanjay Yadav. His elder brother Birendra Yadav had also been detained in Nawada since April 2021 in a similar matter.

According to the report, there has been a long-standing dispute over a village drain between Suraj's father, Arjun Yadav and Sanjay's father, Baso Yadav. The issue led to Sanjay's murder.

However, Suraj's involvement in the case has been rubbished by the village head, Renu Devi, who say that the young man was implicated in the case. After the matter had come to light, Suraj's parents abandoned the village, fearing revenge by the Sanjay's family or supporters. The agricultural land they own remains barren.

Aspires To Join IIT-Roorkee

Suraj had been preparing for the exam well before the incident happened. Reportedly, he wishes to join IIT-Roorkee after his release.

Before being apprehended, he studied at Kota in Rajasthan for the entrance examination. Owing to the nationwide lockdown last year due to COVID-19, he had returned to his native village Mosma.

