Bihar Movie Theatre Offers Lifelong Free Tickets For Military Personnel, Wins Hearts

In an effort to honour and express gratitude to the Indian army personnel, a movie theatre in Bihar's Patna has decided to provide movie tickets free of cost for lifelong.

From January 1, 2021, a first-of-its-kind initiative would be rolled out and free movie tickets would be offered to army personnel either in service or retired at Regent Fun Cinema Theatre.

Media reports have pointed out that the personnel belonging to any wing of the Indian armed forces —Air Force, the Navy and the Army would be offered this privilege. To avail it, a soldier simply needs to furnish the identity card at the booking counter or provide the details while booking seats digitally.

Suman K Sinha, the owner of the theatre, said that the decision was taken to honour the army personnel for selfless service. The men in uniform have been serving the country through thick and thin. Reportedly, in the Danapur Army Regiment alone, there are more than 1,200 personnel besides thousands of ex-servicemen in the state, who can avail this facility.

"This is the first such move in the entire country in honour of soldiers on the part of an owner of Regent Fun Cinema hall. It shows patriotism and needs salutation", said an ex-army man Ram Raja Rai, reported The New Indian Express.

Also Read: Meet Pooja Devi, First Woman Bus Driver Of Jammu And Kashmir