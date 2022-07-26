'We Are Delighted': Abandoned By Father, Bihar Girl Tops CBSE 10th Board Exam Without Tuitions

Bihar girl Sreeja bagged 497/500 or 99.4% marks in the CBSE class 10 Board exams, the results of which were announced recently. But what makes her story stand out is the immense hardship behind her success.

The state topper lost her mother when she was five-years-old. Later, she and her sister were abandoned by their father, who got married a second time. The two kids were raised by their maternal grandmother and uncles, who live in Patna, India Today reported.



Fighting all odds, she emerged as CBSE Class 10 state topper, securing 100 marks in Sanskrit and Science respectively, while in Mathematics and Social Sciences, she scored 99 each.

Sreeja studied in DAV Patliputra till class 7 and took admission in DAV BSEB located in Board Colony in class 8. She aspires to become an electrical engineer, she was quoted her as saying. She has already taken admission to the science stream in Class XI at the DAV-BSEB, The Economic Times reported.

She credits her maternal grandmother, maternal uncles and her teacher for her achievement. The teenager didn't even take any tuition or coaching classes.

'Delighted With The Results'

BJP MP Varun Gandhi shared Sreeja's inspiring story on his Twitter handle. In the video, her proud grandmother says she is delighted with the results.

त्याग और समर्पण की अद्भुत दास्ताँ!



माँ का साया हटने पर पिता ने जिस बेटी का साथ छोड़ दिया उसने नाना-नानी के घर परिश्रम की पराकाष्ठा कर इतिहास रच दिया।



बिटिया का 10वी में 99.4% अंक लाना बताता है कि प्रतिभा अवसरों की मोहताज नहीं है।



मैं आपके किसी भी काम आ सकूँ, मेरा सौभाग्य होगा। pic.twitter.com/ufc3Gp4At9 — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) July 24, 2022





"Today, we are thrilled. Sreeja's father must have felt how wrong he did by leaving the children," said Sreeja's maternal grandmother Krishna Devi.



"We took care of the girls, and now my son-in-law will have to repent. The celebration that is happening today, would have been at his doorstep, but it is happening at my door. Who will be as lucky as me?" she added.



Sreeja says the long hours of studies ahead of the exams never bothered her. "I am always good between studies and other activities. Before the exams, I solved many question papers and revised them well."

