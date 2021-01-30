Bihar Tops List Of States For Recruiting Female Police Officers: India Justice Report 2020

Bihar has emerged as the leading state in terms of having most women in its police force. According to survey report, with 25.3 percent, the state has topped the list of having more women police officers as recruits.

According to the India Justice Report 2020, the state was the only one with more than 20 percent of female recruits. Himachal Pradesh with 19.2 per cent and Tamil Nadu with 18.5 per cent of enrollment fell short behind, as per The Indian Express.

Bihar, however, had only 6.1 per cent women deployed in the officer category. Tamil Nadu had the highest percentage of women police officers (24.8 per cent) followed by Mizoram (20.1 per cent).

The state of Karnataka championed diversity, as the only state to fulfill the quotas for SC, ST and OBC in both constabulary and officers category whereas Chhattisgarh was the only state to fulfill the diversity requirements in the constabulary category.

The paucity in representation of women as judges in high courts was another thing to ponder. Sikkim topped the list with more than 33 percent of women but states like Bihar, Uttarakhand, Tripura and Meghalaya had no woman judge in its high courts.



Nevertheless the representation of women in the police force, prisons and judiciary has increased significantly. The publication also reported that women accounted for 10 per cent of all police personnel which was up from 7 per cent in January 2017; 13 per cent prison staff (10 per cent in December 2016); 29.3 per cent of judges (26.5 per cent in 2017-18).

The report has been an inititiave of Tata Trusts in collaboration with Centre for Social Justice, Common Cause, Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative, DAKSH, TISS-Prayas, Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy, and How India Lives.



The first edition of the survey was released in November 2019 and ranks states on four pillars including judiciary, police, prisons and legal aid.

