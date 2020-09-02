Bihar Farmer Drives 300 Km from Nalanda To Ranchi To Ensure Daughter Appears For JEE Exam

A farmer in Bihar's Nalanda district drove 300 km with his daughter so that she could appear for her JEE examination held on Tuesday.

Dhananjay Kumar, who resides in Nalanda, covered around 300 km distance from Bihar to Jharkhand in 12 hours to ensure that his daughter appears for the JEE examination. His daughter's centre was located in Ranchi's Tupudana in Jharkhand.

As the bus services have been disrupted between Bihar and Jharkhand in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kumar started his bike journey in the early hours on Monday from Nalanda district. He reached Bokaro after eight hours and continued his journey till he reached Ranchi, about 135 km from Bokaro, on Monday afternoon.

"I found the bike the only option to cover such a long distance from Nalanda to Ranchi. Buses are not plying due to the coronavirus," reported The Tribune.

He further shared, "While coming to Ranchi from Bokaro I was feeling sleepy. I stopped midway and took a nap and again resumed the journey with my daughter."

Despite the long-distance, he ensured that his daughter reaches the centre on time and attempts her exam and Around 22,843 students appeared for the JEE examination at ten centres in Jharkhand.

