Uplifting

Bihar Farmer Drives 300 Km from Nalanda To Ranchi To Ensure Daughter Appears For JEE Exam

A farmer drove 300 kms with his daughter on a motorcycle from Nalanda to Ranchi, so that she could appear for her JEE examinations.

Ankita Singh (Trainee Digital Journalist) 
Jharkhand   |   2 Sep 2020 2:57 PM GMT
Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Bihar Farmer Drives 300 Km from Nalanda To Ranchi To Ensure Daughter Appears For JEE Exam

Image Credits: News18

A farmer in Bihar's Nalanda district drove 300 km with his daughter so that she could appear for her JEE examination held on Tuesday.

Dhananjay Kumar, who resides in Nalanda, covered around 300 km distance from Bihar to Jharkhand in 12 hours to ensure that his daughter appears for the JEE examination. His daughter's centre was located in Ranchi's Tupudana in Jharkhand.

As the bus services have been disrupted between Bihar and Jharkhand in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kumar started his bike journey in the early hours on Monday from Nalanda district. He reached Bokaro after eight hours and continued his journey till he reached Ranchi, about 135 km from Bokaro, on Monday afternoon.

"I found the bike the only option to cover such a long distance from Nalanda to Ranchi. Buses are not plying due to the coronavirus," reported The Tribune.

He further shared, "While coming to Ranchi from Bokaro I was feeling sleepy. I stopped midway and took a nap and again resumed the journey with my daughter."

Despite the long-distance, he ensured that his daughter reaches the centre on time and attempts her exam and Around 22,843 students appeared for the JEE examination at ten centres in Jharkhand.

Also Read: Atal Tunnel At Rohtang Pass Likely To Be Inaugurated By Prime Minister In September

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Trainee Digital Journalist

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

News junky, crazy about politics, love science and technology. Hindi, Urdu poem lover.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Creative Producer

" An engineer by profession, Abhishek is the creative producer of the team, graphic designing is his passion and travelling his get away. In more ways than one, he makes the content visually appealing."

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian